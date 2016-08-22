Counter-terror op kills 2 PKK terrorists in E.Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two PKK terrorists were killed by security forces in eastern Turkey, the governor’s office said on Monday.

In a statement, the Tunceli Governor’s Office said the terrorists -- both women -- were killed when provincial gendarmerie units launched an anti-terror operation in rural Alibogazi in the Cemisgezek district.

The gendarmerie units also captured another woman terrorist who was injured during the operation, the statement added.

Anti-terror operations in the region continue.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. Its over three-decade terror campaign against Turkey has taken more than 40,000 lives.