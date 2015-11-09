UNESCO honors imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist

World Bulletin / News Desk
Shawkan was arrested in 2013 in Cairo while covering the violent dispersal of a protest of the ouster of Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president.
"The choice of Mahmoud Abu Zeid pays tribute to his courage, resistance and commitment to freedom of expression," said Maria Ressa, head of the independent international jury of media professionals who picked the prize winners.
After more than four years in an Egyptian prison, the award-winning photojournalist, now 31, faces a possible death sentence.
The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detentions calls his arrest and detention arbitrary and a violation of the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
"The Prize will be awarded on May 2 on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, celebrated in Ghana this year and whose theme is Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and the Rule of Law," UNESCO said in a statement.
The prize, named in honor of Guillermo Cano Isaza, a Colombian journalist assassinated in 1986 in front of the offices of his newspaper in Bogota, recognizes a person, organization, or institution that has made an outstanding contribution to the defense or promotion of press freedom, especially in the face of danger.
Morsi, Egypt’s first freely elected president, was ousted in a military coup in 2013. Ever since, Egyptian authorities have launched a relentless crackdown on his supporters and the Muslim Brotherhood group, killing hundreds and putting thousands behind bars.
After more than 4 years in prison, award-winning photojournalist, now 31, faces possible death sentence.
Turkey, China have potential to further improve ties, says Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Kurtulmus
Turkish language course introduced to curriculum in Kuala Lumpur school, a first in Malaysia
Turkey's culture and tourism minister says around 250,000 Chinese tourists visited Turkey in 2017
Search engine features animation on homepage of Orhan Veli Kanik watching the Galata Tower in Istanbul
'The event created an atmosphere of peace and bridged international divides,' Yunus Emre Institute's US director says
Originating in Central Asia, tulips passed through Anatolia, arrived in the Netherlands and spread worldwide
Sukru Altay vows to dedicate his next fight in Germany to President Erdogan and Turkish soldiers fighting terrorism in Syria
Al-Aqsa is issue concerning whole Muslim community, with Turkey leading it, says Palestinian scholar
Yeditepe Biennial in Istanbul will display 3,000 works of art
YEE presents Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi’s teachings to Austrians
Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus says 400,000 people used mobile libraries last year
Muhammet Bulut makes tea for Turkish soldiers participating in military operation in Syria's Afrin region
Pakistani citizen Gulzar Ahmad says his truck features portrait of Turkish president because 'he is my ideal leader'
Products from 20 Turkish companies draw crowds at International Home + Housewares Show