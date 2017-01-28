Qatar Airways to expand despite 'large loss'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Qatar Airways will continue to expand even as it prepares to announce "large" annual losses due to a blockade by neighbours, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.
"Yes, it will be a large loss. When I say we will be declaring a large loss, for me, after making profit, then even if I lost only 10 million, it's a large loss," Baker told a press conference.
But he said that the national carrier is not in danger of a collapse.
"You can see although that we are predicting a loss, we are still expanding, we are still investing, we are still buying airplanes.
"We will keep on expanding, keep on recruiting not firing people, not parking airplanes, (and) shrinking the network, doing exactly the opposite."
Barring Qatar Airways from using its neighbours' airspace has increased costs for the company during the 10 months since the crisis erupted.
The airline made a profit of $540 million last year and new results will be announced in June.
Qatar Airways has a fleet of around 200 aircraft and over 100 more on firm orders.
The outspoken Baker accused neighbouring former allies of "bullying" Qatar after they cut all ties with the emirate last June.
Taking a swipe at American carriers, he said they hide behind US bankruptcy protection laws whereas Qatar Airways does not enjoy this benefit.
Baker also confirmed that plans to expand Doha's Hamad International Airport in time for the 2022 World Cup would go ahead.
But he denied recent claims in Norwegian media about labour abuse at the airport, run by Qatar Airways.
"As far as the welfare of employees is concerned, we are really a role model," he said.
Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital
Israeli snipers have killed 39 protesters and injured thousands who posed no threat, says Swiss-based group
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to address UN General Assembly on Turkey’s contributions, approach to UN efforts
At least 39 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border
Serbia's ambassador to Ankara says 5 government ministers will accompany Serbian president
He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years