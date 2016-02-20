Russia, China to stop bid to 'sabotage' Iran deal

World Bulletin / News Desk
China and Russia will block any attempts to "sabotage" the Iran nuclear agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday, as US President Donald Trump mulls whether to scrap the deal.
"There are attempts to interfere with the international order upon which the United Nations depends," Lavrov said after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.
"We said clearly with China that we will stop attempts to sabotage these agreements that were passed in a UN Security Council resolution," Lavrov said.
He was speaking on the eve of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security bloc spearheaded by Moscow and Beijing.
Calling the Iran agreement "one of the biggest achievements in international diplomacy in recent times", Lavrov said that "revising this document is unacceptable".
Trump has threatened to abandon the accord unless European capitals agree to supplement it with tougher controls on Iran's missile programme and its future ability to enrich nuclear fuel.
His partners maintain that implementation of the agreement under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is the best way to prevent Tehran from seeking an atomic bomb.
Iran warned Saturday it was ready to "vigorously" resume nuclear enrichment if the United States ditches the deal.
