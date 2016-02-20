Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:46, 24 April 2018 Tuesday
Europe
16:06, 23 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
Russia, China to stop bid to 'sabotage' Iran deal
Russia, China to stop bid to 'sabotage' Iran deal

Trump has set a May 12 deadline to "fix" the 2015 accord, which curbs Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief and was the fruit of intense diplomacy involving the US, European powers, Russia and China.

World Bulletin / News Desk

China and Russia will block any attempts to "sabotage" the Iran nuclear agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday, as US President Donald Trump mulls whether to scrap the deal.

"There are attempts to interfere with the international order upon which the United Nations depends," Lavrov said after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.

"We said clearly with China that we will stop attempts to sabotage these agreements that were passed in a UN Security Council resolution," Lavrov said.

He was speaking on the eve of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security bloc spearheaded by Moscow and Beijing.

Calling the Iran agreement "one of the biggest achievements in international diplomacy in recent times", Lavrov said that "revising this document is unacceptable".

Trump has threatened to abandon the accord unless European capitals agree to supplement it with tougher controls on Iran's missile programme and its future ability to enrich nuclear fuel.

His partners maintain that implementation of the agreement under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is the best way to prevent Tehran from seeking an atomic bomb.

Iran warned Saturday it was ready to "vigorously" resume nuclear enrichment if the United States ditches the deal.



Related iran russia china
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state

That vote, scheduled to take place at about 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), would not end the nomination, but would put a negative recommendation in the hands of the closely-divided full Senate -- where his approval is not guaranteed.
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack

The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.
UN EU IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal
UN, EU, IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal

We hope everyone remains fully committed to implementation and long-term preservation, says UN under-secretary-general
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S Africa in July
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S.Africa in July

Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
Gazan dies of wounds death toll rises to 41
Gazan dies of wounds; death toll rises to 41

A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4

A 29-year-old gunman opened fire in Tennessee state
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes chase terrorists beyond border
Iraqi warplanes chase ‘terrorists beyond border’

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Wars killed 12 5M Muslims in last 25 years
Wars killed 12.5M Muslims in last 25 years

Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza

Israeli snipers have killed 39 protesters and injured thousands who posed no threat, says Swiss-based group
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to address UN General Assembly on Turkey’s contributions, approach to UN efforts
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli crimes
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli ‘crimes’

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month

Serbia's ambassador to Ankara says 5 government ministers will accompany Serbian president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president

He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks

Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers

News

UN, EU, IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal
UN EU IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal

Iran's Khamenei quits Telegram
Iran's Khamenei quits Telegram

Russia, Iran urged to 'stop playing games' in Syria
Russia Iran urged to 'stop playing games' in Syria

Iran says EU dialogue should continue
Iran says EU dialogue should continue

EU says no new sanctions against Iran
EU says no new sanctions against Iran

Netanyahu warns over Iran after Syria strikes
Netanyahu warns over Iran after Syria strikes

China arrests alleged associates of runaway tycoon
China arrests alleged associates of runaway tycoon

Turkish minister attends tourism event in China
Turkish minister attends tourism event in China

EU extends anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel ropes
EU extends anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel ropes

US, China trade war to have limited impact
US China trade war to have limited impact

China to lift foreign ownership limits on automakers
China to lift foreign ownership limits on automakers

China to become 'important' tourism partner for Turkey
China to become 'important' tourism partner for Turkey

Russia-Turkey investment fund to enhance bilateral ties
Russia-Turkey investment fund to enhance bilateral ties

Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks

Russia calls for greater UN presence in Syria
Russia calls for greater UN presence in Syria

Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call

Zero-Sum Game for Russia and US in Douma Attack
Zero-Sum Game for Russia and US in Douma Attack






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 