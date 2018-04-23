Armenian premier resigns amid protests

World Bulletin / News Desk

Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on Monday announced his resignation after days of protests in the country, local media reported.

Citing the Prime Ministry, local media quoted Sargsyan saying: “The street movement is against my tenure. I am fulfilling your demand.”

After serving as Armenia’s president for two terms, Sargsyan was elected prime minister on April 17.

A 2015 referendum backed by then-President Sargsyan transferred key elements of presidential authority to the prime minister.