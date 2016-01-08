Worldbulletin News

Turkey will keep holding FETO accountable
Turkey will keep holding FETO accountable

After defeat of FETO coup bid, no internal or external power will again attempt coup in Turkey, says parliament speaker

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s parliament speaker on Monday said that they would continue to hold the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) accountable for its defeated 2016 coup attempt.

"The terrorists put on the clothes belonging to our heroic army, and the enemy of our country and the nation were defeated," Kahraman told a special session of parliament making its 98th anniversary.

Kahraman mentioned how during the defeated coup, the parliament building suffered damage from bombing by coup forces.

"We are holding them accountable, and we will continue to hold them accountable."

Kahraman said he believes the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 put an end to the "coup era" in Turkish history.

"No internal or external power could again attempt such a coup."

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Turkey on Monday celebrated National Sovereignty and Children’s Day as well as the 98th anniversary of the foundation of parliament.

The April 23 celebrations focus on children after Ataturk, the first speaker of the parliament, dedicated the day to children as the nation’s future.

The Grand National Assembly or parliament met for the first time in 1920 in Ankara, the country’s future capital, during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular and modern republic.



