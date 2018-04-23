17:30, 23 April 2018 Monday

Turkey’s first aviation expo to kick off on Wednesday

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s first aeronautical expo Eurasia Airshow will kick off in the Mediterranean city of Antalya on April 25, the organizer said on Monday.



Ferhat Yenibertiz, the general manager of the Eurasia Airshow, told reporters that visitors and delegations from 66 countries will participate in the expo at Antalya airport.



The show will be open to aviation professionals for the first three days and later to the public, Yenibertiz added.



The event -- held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines as its main sponsor -- will bring together major players of the global aerospace industry.



A total of 73 planes will be displayed and around 320 companies, including 35 foreign firms, will showcase their products at the event, Yenibertiz said.



“More than 100 shows will be staged during the five-day event,” he added.



According to Yenibertiz, the event is expected to see trade agreements worth $10 billion signed.



Russia will be the most prominent participant at the event, he added.



