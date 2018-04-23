Turkey’s first aviation expo to kick off on Wednesday

World Bulletin / News Desk
Eurasia Airshow to gather aeronautical professionals in southern resort city of Antalya
Around 1.4M Turkish immigrants are eligible to vote for early parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24
After defeat of FETO coup bid, no internal or external power will again attempt coup in Turkey, says parliament speaker
1 other terrorist injured during operation in eastern Tunceli province
Top government officials and politicians visit Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk
Security forces carried out nearly 1,400 counter-terrorism operations across Turkey over last week, says Interior Ministry
On Saturday, Turkish president said he does not want any more tensions with Greece
Afghan, Pakistani nationals among those held in Erzurum province
Turkish main opposition deputies resign to join Good (IYI) Party
Schools carry names of Turkish premier's mother and mother-in-law
Recep Tayyip Erdogan marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, held every year on April 23
13 coup cases ended since February 2017, when first coup-plotter appeared before judge in Ankara
After setting off from Sweden last August, Benjamin Ladraa, 25, welcomed by representatives of Turkish NGOs
'Biased' US report ignores facts, and treats terrorist allegations as real, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish president says they will respect nation's wish during early election