00:46, 24 April 2018 Tuesday
18:04, 23 April 2018 Monday

Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack

The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Careem, a ride-hailing app and rival of Uber in the Middle East, said Monday it was the victim of a cyber attack that compromised the data of its clients and employees.

"We became aware that online criminals gained access to our computer systems which hold customer and captain account data. Customers and captains who have signed up with us since that date (January 14) are not affected," it said.

Careem, which was founded in Dubai in 2012, stressed it had "seen no evidence of fraud or misuse related to this incident" and vowed to strengthen the network's security.



