Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:54, 24 April 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
11:13, 24 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Opposition to get apt response during polls
Opposition to get apt response during polls

Turkish president criticizes main opposition lawmakers

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkish voters will give an apt response to the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) during the June 24 elections.

Speaking at a reception held at the parliament, to mark National Sovereignty and Children’s Day and the 98th anniversary of the foundation of parliament, Erdogan criticized the ruckus created by CHP lawmakers.

Earlier on Monday, the opposition lawmakers, including CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, banged their desks and chanted slogans against emergency rule, during Erdogan's speech.

"On June 24, my nation, my citizens will give a befitting response to those who polluted the parliament. The solution is the ballot box," Erdogan said.

Recalling that earlier it was CHP which insisted on holding snap polls, Erdogan said, now they were creating a disturbance.

Referring to Kilicdaroglu, he said: "You only win your [party] congress; however, you always lose at the ballot box."

The parliament on Friday passed a bill calling for early elections, with 386 lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties supporting the move.

In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved a bill switching Turkey from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

Under the changes, the number of lawmakers in parliament rises to 600 from 550, presidential and parliamentary elections are held every five years, and presidents can retain ties to their political party. The post of the prime minister is also abolished.

Erdogan also criticized the 15 deputies from CHP who jumped ship on Sunday to join the newly-formed Good (IYI) Party.

"Your so-called 15 deputies are leaving your party, and they are joining the Good Party," said Erdogan, adding that these 15 deputies do not sit at the IYI Party's seats in the general assembly.

"This situation is similar to Gunes Motel incident," he said.

In 1977, then-CHP leader Bulent Ecevit convinced 12 lawmakers from Justice Party (AP) to join him following a secret meeting in Gunes Motel in Istanbul.

Ten of the 12 lawmakers then became part of Ecevit's cabinet.

 


Related Recep Tayyip Erdogan polls
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey

'May we all turn enmity into empathy, and wounds into bonds' says British Minister Alan Duncan
Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital
'Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to participate at forum  
Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority
Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority

CHP leader predicts his party will win 301 parliamentary seats and take presidency with 60 percent votes in early elections
Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad
Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad

Number of students within Turkey's Maarif Foundation is expected to rise to 20,000 in near future
Divisive language in EU a dangerous game
Divisive language in EU a ‘dangerous game’

Divisive language used by some politicians contributes to the rise of extremism in Western Europe, says Mevlut Cavusoglu
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror

President: Turkey 'will do what is necessary for nation's tranquility', whether it's in country's east, north Iraq or Syria
Magnitude 5 1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey

39 people suffer injuries, says health minister
Azarbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday
Azarbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday

First official visit to foreign country by Azeri president following reelection
Opposition to get apt response during polls
Opposition to get apt response during polls

Turkish president criticizes main opposition lawmakers
One soldier killed in eastern Turkey blast
One soldier killed in eastern Turkey blast

Anti-terror operation continues in Sirnak province
Turkish premier leaves for Spain
Turkish premier leaves for Spain

Binali Yildirim to attend 6th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit
Over 120 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 120 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Syrian, Afghan nationals held in Edirne and Van provinces
Turkey s first aviation expo to kick off on Wednesday
Turkey’s first aviation expo to kick off on Wednesday

Eurasia Airshow to gather aeronautical professionals in southern resort city of Antalya 
Turkey seeks approval for polling stations in Germany
Turkey seeks approval for polling stations in Germany

Around 1.4M Turkish immigrants are eligible to vote for early parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24
Turkey will keep holding FETO accountable
Turkey will keep holding FETO accountable

After defeat of FETO coup bid, no internal or external power will again attempt coup in Turkey, says parliament speaker
Counter-terror op kills 2 PKK terrorists in E Turkey
Counter-terror op kills 2 PKK terrorists in E.Turkey

1 other terrorist injured during operation in eastern Tunceli province

News

Malaysian activist to run in upcoming polls
Malaysian activist to run in upcoming polls

27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls

Austrians headed to polls on Sunday
Austrians headed to polls on Sunday

Kuwait rejects appeals against parliament poll results
Kuwait rejects appeals against parliament poll results

Suu Kyi's new govt faces first test at Myanmar polls
Suu Kyi's new govt faces first test at Myanmar polls

Kuwaitis head to polls hoping to stop austerity
Kuwaitis head to polls hoping to stop austerity

Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror

Greece sees 'positive elements' in Erdogan's peace call
Greece sees 'positive elements' in Erdogan's peace call

Threat comes from strategic partners says Erdogan
Threat comes from strategic partners says Erdogan

Turkey's MHP to support Erdogan in election
Turkey's MHP to support Erdogan in election

Over 4,200 terrorists neutralized in Afrin
Over 4 200 terrorists neutralized in Afrin

Erdogan points out 'plot' in Istanbul football violence
Erdogan points out 'plot' in Istanbul football violence






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 