Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank

World Bulletin / News Desk
John Bolton led the Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month, NBC News reported.
On its website's homepage, the institute has placed articles with titles such as "Belgium: First Islamic State in Europe?", and "UK: 'Teacher Handbook' Supporting Extremism?".
The group describes itself as "a non-partisan, not-for-profit international policy council and think tank" dedicated to "educating the public about what the mainstream media fails to report".
However, Ibrahim Hooper, a spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Muslim advocacy group, told NBC the group is "a key part of the whole Islamophobic [sic] cottage industry on the internet".
Bolton's association with Gatestone "is very disturbing" particularly given his now prominent role in the White House, Hooper added.
NBC cited the group as one of the major sources of articles alleging Muslim-controlled "no-go zones" in Europe, which were cited by Senator Ted Cruz during his failed 2016 White House run, and by former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal in 2015.
Moreover, the media outlet found four cases in which Russian social media trolls retweeted from the Gatestone Twitter account. All of them worked for the Russian government-linked Internet Research Agency, which has been sanctioned by the U.S. government after it was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly working to interfere in the 2016 White House race.
"In fanning anti-Muslim news, Gatestone had a common purpose with a broader Russian disinformation campaign that sought to portray Western society as at risk of 'Islamization'," NBC reported.
Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister
That vote, scheduled to take place at about 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), would not end the nomination, but would put a negative recommendation in the hands of the closely-divided full Senate -- where his approval is not guaranteed.
The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.
We hope everyone remains fully committed to implementation and long-term preservation, says UN under-secretary-general
Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital