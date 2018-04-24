Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:54, 24 April 2018 Tuesday
Europe
11:41, 24 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Russian, Chinese FMs call for peace in Syria
Russian, Chinese FMs call for peace in Syria

Sergey Lavrov, Wang Yi express support to Iran nuclear deal

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday called for a peaceful settlement in Syria.

"We exchanged opinions on the situation in Syria. From both sides an extremely negative evaluation was given to airstrikes by the U.S. and their allies on Syria, as a flagrant violation of the international law," Lavrov said, according to Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

Lavrov's remarks came at a meeting with Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's foreign ministers summit in the Chinese capital Beijing.

The ministers discussed the situation in Syria, North Korea, the Iran nuclear deal and bilateral relations, according to the statement.

Both sides said that the Syrian crisis could only be solved through diplomatic and political means.

"We stressed that there is no alternative to a political and diplomatic settlement of the Syrian crisis. We agreed to increase bilateral coordination in this area, including in the UN Security Council," Lavrov said.

Wang Yi recalled that there was no UN Security Council approval for airstrikes on Syria.

The two ministers also expressed their support to the Iran nuclear deal and approved the North Korea's decision to suspend nuclear missiles test.



Related syria russia chinese
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Canada van driver charged with murder
Canada van driver charged with murder

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks

Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts

Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank

John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto killing 10
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10

Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state

That vote, scheduled to take place at about 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), would not end the nomination, but would put a negative recommendation in the hands of the closely-divided full Senate -- where his approval is not guaranteed.
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack

The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.
UN EU IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal
UN, EU, IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal

We hope everyone remains fully committed to implementation and long-term preservation, says UN under-secretary-general
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S Africa in July
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S.Africa in July

Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
Gazan dies of wounds death toll rises to 41
Gazan dies of wounds; death toll rises to 41

A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4

A 29-year-old gunman opened fire in Tennessee state
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes chase terrorists beyond border
Iraqi warplanes chase ‘terrorists beyond border’

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Wars killed 12 5M Muslims in last 25 years
Wars killed 12.5M Muslims in last 25 years

Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital

News

UN aid chief says $8 bn needed for Syria
UN aid chief says 8 bn needed for Syria

Israel vows military action over Syria air defenses
Israel vows military action over Syria air defenses

Israel says it hit target in Syria
Israel says it hit target in Syria

Allies to play key role in creating new Syria
Allies to play key role in creating new Syria

Assad begins attacks to retake rebel-held areas in Homs
Assad begins attacks to retake rebel-held areas in Homs

US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

Chinese military planes intercept US aircraft: reports
Chinese military planes intercept US aircraft reports

Duterte to meet Russian, Chinese leaders at Peru summit
Duterte to meet Russian Chinese leaders at Peru summit

Chinese engineers' bodies recovered from Pakistan mine
Chinese engineers' bodies recovered from Pakistan mine

Indonesians in the streets against Jakarta's deputy governor
Indonesians in the streets against Jakarta's deputy governor

US to extradite China most wanted economic fugitive
US to extradite China most wanted economic fugitive

China cementing in South China Sea with civilian infrastructure
China cementing in South China Sea with civilian infrastructure

Russia, China to stop bid to 'sabotage' Iran deal
Russia China to stop bid to 'sabotage' Iran deal

Russia-Turkey investment fund to enhance bilateral ties
Russia-Turkey investment fund to enhance bilateral ties

Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks

Russia calls for greater UN presence in Syria
Russia calls for greater UN presence in Syria

Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call

Russia, Iran urged to 'stop playing games' in Syria
Russia Iran urged to 'stop playing games' in Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 