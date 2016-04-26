Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:54, 24 April 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
11:55, 24 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Azarbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday
Azarbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday

First official visit to foreign country by Azeri president following reelection

World Bulletin / News Desk

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev will pay an official visit to Turkey on Tuesday.

In a Monday statement, the Turkish presidency said the official visit will take place on April 24-25.

During his visit, Aliyev is expected to hold the seventh Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Aliyev’s visit will be his first foreign trip after his fourth reelection on April 11.

During the visit, the strengthening of the bilateral relations between the two countries, regional and international developments will also be discussed, the statement added.



Related Azerbaijan Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey

'May we all turn enmity into empathy, and wounds into bonds' says British Minister Alan Duncan
Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital
'Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to participate at forum  
Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority
Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority

CHP leader predicts his party will win 301 parliamentary seats and take presidency with 60 percent votes in early elections
Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad
Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad

Number of students within Turkey's Maarif Foundation is expected to rise to 20,000 in near future
Divisive language in EU a dangerous game
Divisive language in EU a ‘dangerous game’

Divisive language used by some politicians contributes to the rise of extremism in Western Europe, says Mevlut Cavusoglu
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror

President: Turkey 'will do what is necessary for nation's tranquility', whether it's in country's east, north Iraq or Syria
Magnitude 5 1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey

39 people suffer injuries, says health minister
Azarbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday
Azarbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday

First official visit to foreign country by Azeri president following reelection
Opposition to get apt response during polls
Opposition to get apt response during polls

Turkish president criticizes main opposition lawmakers
One soldier killed in eastern Turkey blast
One soldier killed in eastern Turkey blast

Anti-terror operation continues in Sirnak province
Turkish premier leaves for Spain
Turkish premier leaves for Spain

Binali Yildirim to attend 6th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit
Over 120 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 120 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Syrian, Afghan nationals held in Edirne and Van provinces
Turkey s first aviation expo to kick off on Wednesday
Turkey’s first aviation expo to kick off on Wednesday

Eurasia Airshow to gather aeronautical professionals in southern resort city of Antalya 
Turkey seeks approval for polling stations in Germany
Turkey seeks approval for polling stations in Germany

Around 1.4M Turkish immigrants are eligible to vote for early parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24
Turkey will keep holding FETO accountable
Turkey will keep holding FETO accountable

After defeat of FETO coup bid, no internal or external power will again attempt coup in Turkey, says parliament speaker
Counter-terror op kills 2 PKK terrorists in E Turkey
Counter-terror op kills 2 PKK terrorists in E.Turkey

1 other terrorist injured during operation in eastern Tunceli province

News

UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey

Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority
Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority

Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad
Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad

Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror

Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in April
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in April

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey
Magnitude 5 1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey

Turkic Council congratulates Azerbaijani president
Turkic Council congratulates Azerbaijani president

Azerbaijan reelects Ilham Aliyev as president
Azerbaijan reelects Ilham Aliyev as president

Azerbaijan to vote for new president
Azerbaijan to vote for new president

Turkish foreign minister set to visit Azerbaijan
Turkish foreign minister set to visit Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani president meets Turkish justice minister
Azerbaijani president meets Turkish justice minister

Azerbaijan marks 100th anniversary of March genocide
Azerbaijan marks 100th anniversary of March genocide






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 