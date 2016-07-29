Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:54, 24 April 2018 Tuesday
America-Canada
12:27, 24 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks

Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

The head of the U.S. military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), Gen. Joseph Votel, arrived in Israel Monday night for an unannounced visit, according to Israeli media. 

He is expected to meet a host of senior Israeli officials, including army chief Gadi Eizenkot, to discuss recent tension between Israel and Iran, along with other issues. 

CENTCOM is responsible for American activities in the Middle East. 

According to a diplomatic source, talks between Votel and Israeli officials are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria, Israel’s Arutz Sheva media network reported. 

Votel is also expected to discuss Washington's possible withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, the source said. 

The agreement allowed Iran to pursue a nuclear energy program -- for strictly civilian use -- in return for the lifting of longstanding western sanctions. 

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull the U.S. out of the 2015 nuclear deal and re-impose economic sanctions on Iran. 

For decades, Israel-Iran relations have been characterized by deep animosity. While Tehran sees Israel as its biggest enemy, the Jewish state insists Iran must be prevented from attaining a nuclear arsenal. 

 


Related US iran
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Canada van driver charged with murder
Canada van driver charged with murder

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks

Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts

Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank

John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto killing 10
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10

Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state

That vote, scheduled to take place at about 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), would not end the nomination, but would put a negative recommendation in the hands of the closely-divided full Senate -- where his approval is not guaranteed.
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack

The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.
UN EU IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal
UN, EU, IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal

We hope everyone remains fully committed to implementation and long-term preservation, says UN under-secretary-general
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S Africa in July
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S.Africa in July

Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
Gazan dies of wounds death toll rises to 41
Gazan dies of wounds; death toll rises to 41

A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4

A 29-year-old gunman opened fire in Tennessee state
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes chase terrorists beyond border
Iraqi warplanes chase ‘terrorists beyond border’

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Wars killed 12 5M Muslims in last 25 years
Wars killed 12.5M Muslims in last 25 years

Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital

News

UN, EU, IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal
UN EU IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal

Russia, China to stop bid to 'sabotage' Iran deal
Russia China to stop bid to 'sabotage' Iran deal

Iran's Khamenei quits Telegram
Iran's Khamenei quits Telegram

Russia, Iran urged to 'stop playing games' in Syria
Russia Iran urged to 'stop playing games' in Syria

Iran says EU dialogue should continue
Iran says EU dialogue should continue

EU says no new sanctions against Iran
EU says no new sanctions against Iran

What U.S.-China 'Proxy Wars' Mean for Asia's Balancing Act
What U S -China 'Proxy Wars' Mean for Asia's Balancing

Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state

Shooting in US restaurant kills 4
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4

Allies to play key role in creating new Syria
Allies to play key role in creating new Syria

Turkey slams US report on human rights
Turkey slams US report on human rights

Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 