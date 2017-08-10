Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:54, 24 April 2018 Tuesday
Palestine
Update: 12:46, 24 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces detained two Palestinians near the border of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to the Israeli military. 

The two were spotted while trying to cross a security fence on Gaza border into Israel, military spokesman Avichay Adraei said in a statement. 

He said a bomb and a knife were found in their possession and were taken into custody for investigation. 

There was no comment from the Palestinian side on the allegation. 

Tension has been high along border between Gaza and Israel amid Palestinian rallies demanding the return of refugees to their towns and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel. 

At least 41 Palestinians have been martyred and hundreds injured by Israeli gunfire since the rallies began on March 30, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. 

The rallies are part of a six-week protest that will culminate on May 15. That day will mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "Catastrophe". 



Related Gaza Israel Palestine
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Canada van driver charged with murder
Canada van driver charged with murder

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks

Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts

Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank

John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto killing 10
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10

Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state

That vote, scheduled to take place at about 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), would not end the nomination, but would put a negative recommendation in the hands of the closely-divided full Senate -- where his approval is not guaranteed.
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack

The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.
UN EU IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal
UN, EU, IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal

We hope everyone remains fully committed to implementation and long-term preservation, says UN under-secretary-general
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S Africa in July
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S.Africa in July

Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
Gazan dies of wounds death toll rises to 41
Gazan dies of wounds; death toll rises to 41

A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4

A 29-year-old gunman opened fire in Tennessee state
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes chase terrorists beyond border
Iraqi warplanes chase ‘terrorists beyond border’

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Wars killed 12 5M Muslims in last 25 years
Wars killed 12.5M Muslims in last 25 years

Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital

News

Gazan dies of wounds; death toll rises to 41
Gazan dies of wounds death toll rises to 41

Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza

Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border

Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza

Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza

Eight Gazans injured by Israeli gunfire
Eight Gazans injured by Israeli gunfire

Swedish activist trekking for Palestine reaches Ankara
Swedish activist trekking for Palestine reaches Ankara

Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli ‘crimes’
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli crimes

EU decries Israel killing Palestinian teen
EU decries Israel killing Palestinian teen

Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

Israel vows military action over Syria air defenses
Israel vows military action over Syria air defenses

Israel says it hit target in Syria
Israel says it hit target in Syria

Israel threatens ‘targeted killings’ of Hamas leaders
Israel threatens targeted killings of Hamas leaders

Israel shuts Palestinian media outfit in East Jerusalem
Israel shuts Palestinian media outfit in East Jerusalem

Israel carried out strike on Iran targets in Syria
Israel carried out strike on Iran targets in Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 