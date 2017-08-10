Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces detained two Palestinians near the border of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to the Israeli military.

The two were spotted while trying to cross a security fence on Gaza border into Israel, military spokesman Avichay Adraei said in a statement.

He said a bomb and a knife were found in their possession and were taken into custody for investigation.

There was no comment from the Palestinian side on the allegation.

Tension has been high along border between Gaza and Israel amid Palestinian rallies demanding the return of refugees to their towns and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

At least 41 Palestinians have been martyred and hundreds injured by Israeli gunfire since the rallies began on March 30, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The rallies are part of a six-week protest that will culminate on May 15. That day will mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "Catastrophe".