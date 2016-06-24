Worldbulletin News

18:54, 24 April 2018 Tuesday
Update: 13:00, 24 April 2018 Tuesday

EU-UN conference on Syria begins in Brussels
Turkey's Deputy PM Akdag is also attending two-day international event in Belgian capital.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A two-day international Syria conference, organized by the United Nations and the European Union, began on Tuesday in the Belgian capital of Brussels.

Representatives from 85 countries and non-governmental organizations are attending the second Brussels Conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the region." 

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag will also deliver a speech on Turkey’s aid efforts in Syria during the second day of the event, which will focus on humanitarian support and the UN-led political peace process in Geneva.

The representatives of Turkish Prime Ministry's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Turkiye Diyanet Foundation and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) are also attending the two-day conference.

Last year's conference pledged around nine billion euros (almost $11 billion).

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN.



