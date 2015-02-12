Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:54, 24 April 2018 Tuesday
Economy
Update: 13:16, 24 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in April
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in April

Indices for service, retail trade, construction sectors fall in current month compared with March: Official data

World Bulletin / News Desk

Confidence in Turkey's services, retail trade and construction sectors dropped in April compared with the previous month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Tuesday.

The services sector index fell 2 percent to 97.1 in the month, from 99.1 in March.

"This decrease in the services confidence index stemmed from the decreased number of managers evaluating 'business situation' as improved and 'demand-turnover' as increased over the past three months and expecting an increase in 'demand-turnover' over the next three months," TurkStat said.

The retail trade confidence index was down 2.3 percent, month-on-month, to reach 100.3 in April, from 102.6 in the previous month.

The fall came from a decreased number of managers evaluating improved “business activity-sales” over the past three months and expecting an improvement in “business activity-sales” over the next three months, TurkStat said.

The construction sector confidence index also fell 0.1 percent to 78.8 points in April from 78.9 in March.

This decrease "stemmed from the decreased number of managers expecting an increase in 'total employment' over the next three months. The number of managers evaluating 'current overall order books' as above normal for the season increased." TurkStat said. 

Sectoral confidence indices range from 0 to 200, indicating an optimistic outlook when above 100, but a pessimistic outlook when below 100, according to TurkStat.

The next batch of TurkStat data on sectoral confidence is due on May 25. 

 



Related Turkey economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkish industrial capacity usage down 0 5 pct in April
Turkish industrial capacity usage down 0.5 pct in April

Local units operating in manufacturing industry work at 77.3 pct capacity in April, says Central Bank
UK government borrowing at lowest since 2007
UK government borrowing at lowest since 2007

Public sector net borrowing falls by 3.5 billion pounds in 2017-18 financial year, says Office of National Statistics
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in April
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in April

Indices for service, retail trade, construction sectors fall in current month compared with March: Official data
Eurozone economy stuck in 'lower gear'
Eurozone economy stuck in 'lower gear'

Data monitoring company IHS Markit also flagged a slight slowdown in France, where strikes were interrupting a resurgent boom on the back of government reforms. 
Government gross debt stock up in March
Government gross debt stock up in March

Treasury reports central government debt stock in March rises around 15 pct year-on-year, reaching nearly $235 billion
Nearly 111 000 houses sold in Turkey this March
Nearly 111,000 houses sold in Turkey this March

Sales to foreigners amounted to 1,827, 15.8 pct rise year-on-year, according to official report
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 slips 0.15 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0460
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 rises 0.01 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 4.0250
Asian markets boosted by energy firms as oil surges
Asian markets boosted by energy firms as oil surges

Fresh hopes that Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un will hold a historic summit within months also provided some much-needed optimism.
Crude prices soar on decline in US inventories
Crude prices soar on decline in US inventories

Brent gains 3.2 percent, WTI up 3.6 percent
IMF warns of risks as central banks tighten
IMF warns of risks as central banks tighten

The fund cautioned that investors and financial markets expect a steady approach to monetary tightening based on the belief inflation will remain relatively tame. 
Turkey s external assets rise in February
Turkey’s external assets rise in February

Turkey's assets abroad go up 2.4 percent at end of February 2018, compared to end of 2017: Turkish Central Bank
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.12 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1020
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data

Hong Kong and China ended down after fluctuating through the morning on data showing the world's number two economy expanded in January-March at the same rate as the previous three months.
Turkish German energy ministers vow to improve ties
Turkish, German energy ministers vow to improve ties

For Turkey, Germany is a very important, indispensable partner: Turkish Energy Minister Albayrak says in Berlin
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.69 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0830

News

Eurozone economy stuck in 'lower gear'
Eurozone economy stuck in 'lower gear'

IMF warns of risks as central banks tighten
IMF warns of risks as central banks tighten

Turkey’s external assets rise in February
Turkey s external assets rise in February

Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes

Turkey's budget posts $5.3B deficit in Q1
Turkey's budget posts 5 3B deficit in Q1

Unemployment falls to 10.8 pct in January
Unemployment falls to 10 8 pct in January

UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey

Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority
Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority

Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad
Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad

Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey
Magnitude 5 1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey

Azarbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday
Azarbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 