Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad

According to official figures compiled by Anadolu Agency, a total of 9,633 students are currently studying in the schools taken over by the Maarif Foundation.
Turkey established the Maarif Foundation (TMF) in 2016 after a coup attempt to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETO. It also establishes schools and education centers abroad.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
The Maarif Foundation, as part of its strategic plan, continues its expanding efforts. It has made contact with officials from 83 countries so far and appointed directors in 39 countries.
It recently opened 32 new schools in 11 countries -- including Afghanistan, Bosnia Herzegovina, Macedonia, Sierra Leone and the U.S. -- where 1,127 students have started studying.
The foundation had also taken over 76 FETO-linked schools -- where 8,506 students study -- in Gine, Somalia, Sudan, Republic of Congo, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Tunisia, Senegal and Chad.
Some protocols were also signed to take over new schools linked to FETO terror group in 25 countries.
The number of students, who are studying within the foundation across the world, are expected to reach 20,000 after the new schools in Afghanistan are taken over by Maarif foundation in near future.
