Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror

World Bulletin / News Desk
Addressing the Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan highlighted Turkey's determination in its fight against the PKK terror group.
"We will not get out from [southeastern mountains of] Cudi, Gabar, Bestler-Dereler, Tendurek, and Qandil," said Erdogan.
"We will continue to do what is necessary for our nation's tranquility. We will also do what is necessary in the northern part of Syria."
Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.
Erdogan also said that 4,272 terrorists have been neutralized in Syria's Afrin region, 258 in Turkey, 353 in northern Iraq since the begin of Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20.
Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorist groups from Afrin in northwestern Syria amid growing threats from the region.
'May we all turn enmity into empathy, and wounds into bonds' says British Minister Alan Duncan
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to participate at forum
CHP leader predicts his party will win 301 parliamentary seats and take presidency with 60 percent votes in early elections
Number of students within Turkey's Maarif Foundation is expected to rise to 20,000 in near future
Divisive language used by some politicians contributes to the rise of extremism in Western Europe, says Mevlut Cavusoglu
President: Turkey 'will do what is necessary for nation's tranquility', whether it's in country's east, north Iraq or Syria
First official visit to foreign country by Azeri president following reelection
Syrian, Afghan nationals held in Edirne and Van provinces
Eurasia Airshow to gather aeronautical professionals in southern resort city of Antalya
Around 1.4M Turkish immigrants are eligible to vote for early parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24
After defeat of FETO coup bid, no internal or external power will again attempt coup in Turkey, says parliament speaker
1 other terrorist injured during operation in eastern Tunceli province