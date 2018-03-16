Worldbulletin News

18:53, 24 April 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
13:38, 24 April 2018 Tuesday

Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror

President: Turkey 'will do what is necessary for nation's tranquility', whether it's in country's east, north Iraq or Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey's fight against terrorism would continue in eastern Turkey as well as the Qandil mountain in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

Addressing the Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan highlighted Turkey's determination in its fight against the PKK terror group.

"We will not get out from [southeastern mountains of] Cudi, Gabar, Bestler-Dereler, Tendurek, and Qandil," said Erdogan.

"We will continue to do what is necessary for our nation's tranquility. We will also do what is necessary in the northern part of Syria."

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.

Erdogan also said that 4,272 terrorists have been neutralized in Syria's Afrin region, 258 in Turkey, 353 in northern Iraq since the begin of Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorist groups from Afrin in northwestern Syria amid growing threats from the region.



