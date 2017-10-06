Worldbulletin News

UK government borrowing at lowest since 2007
Public sector net borrowing falls by 3.5 billion pounds in 2017-18 financial year, says Office of National Statistics

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.K.’s government borrowing (excluding public sector banks) decreased by £3.5 billion ($4.9 billion) to £42.6 billion ($59.4 billion) in the 2017-18, financial year, compared with the previous financial year.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS) data released on Friday, it is the lowest net borrowing since the financial year ending March 2007.

The U.K public sector net debt (excluding public sector banks) was £1.798 trillion at the end of March 2018, equivalent to 86.3 percent of gross domestic product, the ONS said. 



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

