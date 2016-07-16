Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority

World Bulletin / News Desk
"We will first extend [the number of our seats] to 301, then we will take the presidency with 60 percent [votes]," Kemal Kilicdaroglu told his party's lawmakers in capital Ankara on Tuesday.
Kilicdaroglu urged people to move with those "who are coming together for democracy".
He said his party would not discriminate against anyone ahead of the early elections.
The parliament on Friday passed a bill calling for early elections, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.
In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved the switching from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.
Under the proposed changes, the number of lawmakers in parliament would rise to 600 from 550, presidential and parliamentary elections would be held every five years, and a president can retain ties to their political party. The prime ministerial post would also be abolished.
'May we all turn enmity into empathy, and wounds into bonds' says British Minister Alan Duncan
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to participate at forum
CHP leader predicts his party will win 301 parliamentary seats and take presidency with 60 percent votes in early elections
Number of students within Turkey's Maarif Foundation is expected to rise to 20,000 in near future
Divisive language used by some politicians contributes to the rise of extremism in Western Europe, says Mevlut Cavusoglu
President: Turkey 'will do what is necessary for nation's tranquility', whether it's in country's east, north Iraq or Syria
First official visit to foreign country by Azeri president following reelection
Syrian, Afghan nationals held in Edirne and Van provinces
Eurasia Airshow to gather aeronautical professionals in southern resort city of Antalya
Around 1.4M Turkish immigrants are eligible to vote for early parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24
After defeat of FETO coup bid, no internal or external power will again attempt coup in Turkey, says parliament speaker
1 other terrorist injured during operation in eastern Tunceli province