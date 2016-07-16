Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority

World Bulletin / News Desk

The leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has said his party will win 301 seats in the proposed 600-seat parliament after the June 24 early elections in Turkey.

"We will first extend [the number of our seats] to 301, then we will take the presidency with 60 percent [votes]," Kemal Kilicdaroglu told his party's lawmakers in capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Kilicdaroglu urged people to move with those "who are coming together for democracy".

He said his party would not discriminate against anyone ahead of the early elections.

The parliament on Friday passed a bill calling for early elections, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.

In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved the switching from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

Under the proposed changes, the number of lawmakers in parliament would rise to 600 from 550, presidential and parliamentary elections would be held every five years, and a president can retain ties to their political party. The prime ministerial post would also be abolished.