'Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital

World Bulletin / News Desk

The 9th Sarajevo Business Forum (SBF) will be held on Wednesday in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo.

Dubbed "Balkan Davos", the event will focus on expanding regional economic cooperation and attracting international investment to Southeast Europe.

The inauguration of the business forum will be attended by Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, members of the Presidency of Bosnia, Slovenian President Borut Pahor and ministers from Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Morocco.

The forum will set the scene for exchange between top government officials and key business figures in Bosnia and other Balkan countries.

On the first day, successful entrepreneurs will be presented with the Sarajevo Business Bridge Award during a panel titled "Western Balkans: Six Regional Economic Sectors - Developing with the EU" and "Southeast European International Gateways and Connections".

The former Croatian President Stjepan Mesic and former Latvian President Valdis Zatlers will address the participants.

On the second day, panels will be held on "Tourism as a Quick Growth for Southeast Europe", "Impact on EU Supply Chain and Western Balkan Companies", "Capitalization in Information Technology and Socioeconomic Trends in Southeast Europe", and "Dubai as an Economic Development Model for Other Regions".

The event is expected to host about 8,000 participants from different countries. The main purpose of the forum is to attract foreign investors to the countries of the region.

The forum has been held since 2010 in a collaborative effort by Bosna Bank International and Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank.