Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:53, 24 April 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
16:18, 24 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
'Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital
'Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to participate at forum  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The 9th Sarajevo Business Forum (SBF) will be held on Wednesday in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo.

Dubbed "Balkan Davos", the event will focus on expanding regional economic cooperation and attracting international investment to Southeast Europe.

The inauguration of the business forum will be attended by Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, members of the Presidency of Bosnia, Slovenian President Borut Pahor and ministers from Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Morocco.

The forum will set the scene for exchange between top government officials and key business figures in Bosnia and other Balkan countries.

On the first day, successful entrepreneurs will be presented with the Sarajevo Business Bridge Award during a panel titled "Western Balkans: Six Regional Economic Sectors - Developing with the EU" and "Southeast European International Gateways and Connections". 

The former Croatian President Stjepan Mesic and former Latvian President Valdis Zatlers will address the participants.

On the second day, panels will be held on "Tourism as a Quick Growth for Southeast Europe", "Impact on EU Supply Chain and Western Balkan Companies", "Capitalization in Information Technology and Socioeconomic Trends in Southeast Europe", and "Dubai as an Economic Development Model for Other Regions".

The event is expected to host about 8,000 participants from different countries. The main purpose of the forum is to attract foreign investors to the countries of the region.

The forum has been held since 2010 in a collaborative effort by Bosna Bank International and Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank.

 


Related balkan davos Bosnia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey

'May we all turn enmity into empathy, and wounds into bonds' says British Minister Alan Duncan
Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital
'Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to participate at forum  
Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority
Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority

CHP leader predicts his party will win 301 parliamentary seats and take presidency with 60 percent votes in early elections
Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad
Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad

Number of students within Turkey's Maarif Foundation is expected to rise to 20,000 in near future
Divisive language in EU a dangerous game
Divisive language in EU a ‘dangerous game’

Divisive language used by some politicians contributes to the rise of extremism in Western Europe, says Mevlut Cavusoglu
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror

President: Turkey 'will do what is necessary for nation's tranquility', whether it's in country's east, north Iraq or Syria
Magnitude 5 1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey

39 people suffer injuries, says health minister
Azarbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday
Azarbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday

First official visit to foreign country by Azeri president following reelection
Opposition to get apt response during polls
Opposition to get apt response during polls

Turkish president criticizes main opposition lawmakers
One soldier killed in eastern Turkey blast
One soldier killed in eastern Turkey blast

Anti-terror operation continues in Sirnak province
Turkish premier leaves for Spain
Turkish premier leaves for Spain

Binali Yildirim to attend 6th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit
Over 120 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 120 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Syrian, Afghan nationals held in Edirne and Van provinces
Turkey s first aviation expo to kick off on Wednesday
Turkey’s first aviation expo to kick off on Wednesday

Eurasia Airshow to gather aeronautical professionals in southern resort city of Antalya 
Turkey seeks approval for polling stations in Germany
Turkey seeks approval for polling stations in Germany

Around 1.4M Turkish immigrants are eligible to vote for early parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24
Turkey will keep holding FETO accountable
Turkey will keep holding FETO accountable

After defeat of FETO coup bid, no internal or external power will again attempt coup in Turkey, says parliament speaker
Counter-terror op kills 2 PKK terrorists in E Turkey
Counter-terror op kills 2 PKK terrorists in E.Turkey

1 other terrorist injured during operation in eastern Tunceli province

News

Bosnia holds international culture conference
Bosnia holds international culture conference

Turkish aid agency carried out 850 projects in Bosnia
Turkish aid agency carried out 850 projects in Bosnia

Five Western Balkans EU aspirants' border rows
Five Western Balkans EU aspirants' border rows

Bosnia marks 24 years since Sarajevo market bombing
Bosnia marks 24 years since Sarajevo market bombing

Arabs account for 40% of Bosnia Foreign Investment
Arabs account for 40 of Bosnia Foreign Investment

Turkish aid group to distribute Bosnian aid to Rohingya
Turkish aid group to distribute Bosnian aid to Rohingya

'Balkan Davos' opens in Sarajevo
Balkan Davos' opens in Sarajevo






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 