18:53, 24 April 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
16:23, 24 April 2018 Tuesday

Israel vows military action over Syria air defenses
Israel vows military action over Syria air defenses

Lieberman says Israel will strike back if Syria uses Russian-made air defense systems

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Tuesday vowed a military action if Syria used Russian-made air defense systems against Israeli warplanes. 

“What is important to us is that the defensive weapons the Russians are giving Syria won't be used against us," Lieberman told Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronot. 

“If they're used against us, we'll act against them,” he said. 

Russian daily Kommersant newspaper, citing unnamed military sources, said the S-300 anti-craft missile systems will be deployed to Syria in the near future. 

Israel "doesn't interfere in Syria's internal affairs, but on the other hand we won't allow Iran to flood (the country) with advanced weapons systems that would be aimed against Israel,” Lieberman said. 

On April 9, two jets hit the "T4" airbase in the central Homs province of Syria, in which two soldiers, five militiamen and seven Iranians were killed. Russia and Iran blamed Israel for the attack. 

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since the 1967 Middle East War. 



