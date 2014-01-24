Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:53, 24 April 2018 Tuesday
Art & Culture
16:38, 24 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkish aid agency to restore Ottoman hammam in Kosovo
Turkish aid agency to restore Ottoman hammam in Kosovo

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency signs agreement to restore Fatih Hammam in capital Pristina

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is going to restore an Ottoman hammam (bath) in the Kosovar capital Pristina and an agreement was signed on Tuesday to this end.

TIKA, Kosovo’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and the Pristina Municipality signed a memorandum of understanding for the restoration of the Fatih Hammam.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, TIKA Pristina Coordinator Hasan Burak Ceran said they would restore the historical building and this would contribute to tourism in Pristina.

Veton Firzi, the secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, thanked TIKA and the Pristina Municipality for helping them to protect the cultural heritage in Kosovo.

Mayor of Pristina Shpend Ahmeti also thanked TIKA for the projects they carried out in Pristina.

Ahmeti said the hammam was partly damaged and it should be saved.

"Therefore, we brought experts from Turkey and we will try to save as much as we can," Ahmeti said.

The Fatih Hammam, also known as the Great Hammam, was built by the Ottomans in the 15th century and was named after the Ottoman ruler Sultan Mehmed II, who is more famously known as Fatih (the Conqueror) Sultan Mehmed.



Related Kosovo hammam
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Art & Culture News
Turkish aid agency to restore Ottoman hammam in Kosovo
Turkish aid agency to restore Ottoman hammam in Kosovo

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency signs agreement to restore Fatih Hammam in capital Pristina
UNESCO honors imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist
UNESCO honors imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist

After more than 4 years in prison, award-winning photojournalist, now 31, faces possible death sentence.
Turkish minister attends tourism event in China
Turkish minister attends tourism event in China

Turkey, China have potential to further improve ties, says Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Kurtulmus
Turkish language taught in Malaysian school
Turkish language taught in Malaysian school

Turkish language course introduced to curriculum in Kuala Lumpur school, a first in Malaysia
China to become 'important' tourism partner for Turkey
China to become 'important' tourism partner for Turkey

Turkey's culture and tourism minister says around 250,000 Chinese tourists visited Turkey in 2017
Google marks Turkish poet s 104th birthday
Google marks Turkish poet’s 104th birthday

Search engine features animation on homepage of Orhan Veli Kanik watching the Galata Tower in Istanbul
Turkish cuisine and culture introduced in US capital
Turkish cuisine and culture introduced in US capital

'The event created an atmosphere of peace and bridged international divides,' Yunus Emre Institute's US director says
Turkey s gift to the world Tulips
Turkey’s gift to the world: Tulips

Originating in Central Asia, tulips passed through Anatolia, arrived in the Netherlands and spread worldwide
Bosnia holds international culture conference
Bosnia holds international culture conference

Bulgaria takes over rotating presidency from Bosnia  
My win will be for Erdogan our soldiers
My win will be for Erdogan, our soldiers

Sukru Altay vows to dedicate his next fight in Germany to President Erdogan and Turkish soldiers fighting terrorism in Syria
Three-fourths of Al-Aqsa Mosque built by Ottomans'
'Three-fourths of Al-Aqsa Mosque built by Ottomans'

Al-Aqsa is issue concerning whole Muslim community, with Turkey leading it, says Palestinian scholar
Turkey's Erdogan opens classical arts biennial
Turkey's Erdogan opens classical arts biennial

Yeditepe Biennial in Istanbul will display 3,000 works of art
Turkish institute holds Rumi meeting in Austria
Turkish institute holds Rumi meeting in Austria

YEE presents Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi’s teachings to Austrians
10 more mobile libraries take to road in Turkey
10 more mobile libraries take to road in Turkey

Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus says 400,000 people used mobile libraries last year
Octogenarian tea maker to meet Erdogan
Octogenarian tea maker to meet Erdogan

Muhammet Bulut makes tea for Turkish soldiers participating in military operation in Syria's Afrin region
Love for Erdogan finds spot in Pakistani truck art
Love for Erdogan finds spot in Pakistani truck art

Pakistani citizen Gulzar Ahmad says his truck features portrait of Turkish president because 'he is my ideal leader'

News

Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts
Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts

Turkey's Bahceli lauds intelligence operation in Kosovo
Turkey's Bahceli lauds intelligence operation in Kosovo

Turkish deputy PM praises anti-FETO op in Kosovo
Turkish deputy PM praises anti-FETO op in Kosovo

Erdogan: Who told Kosovo's PM to protect terrorists?
Erdogan Who told Kosovo's PM to protect terrorists

Six members of FETO arrested in Kosovo
Six members of FETO arrested in Kosovo

Tear gas halts MP vote on key Kosovo border deal
Tear gas halts MP vote on key Kosovo border deal






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 