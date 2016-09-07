Worldbulletin News

18:54, 24 April 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey
'May we all turn enmity into empathy, and wounds into bonds' says British Minister Alan Duncan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey and Britain now stand "shoulder to shoulder as NATO allies and trusted friends" despite fighting on opposite sides during the 1915 Battle of Canakkale, said a British minister on Tuesday.

The 1915 battle, which took place in Canakkale’s Gallipoli -- Gelibolu in Turkish -- district, marked a turnaround in favor of the Turks against the Allied forces during World War I. 

Britain’s Minister for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan spoke at a ceremony held at the Canakkale Martyrs' Memorial in the northwestern Turkish province of Canakkale (Dardanelles) to commemorate the 103th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign.

Duncan described the event as "a remarkable testament to the value of reconciliation”, adding that Turkey and Great Britain now stood “shoulder to shoulder as NATO allies and trusted friends."  

"I stand before you as the son of a Royal Air force officer who just saw the end of the 2nd World War and the grandson of an army corporal from Scotland who fought in the first. It is therefore a profound personal honor to be here today to represent the former Entente Powers as we remember, the service, sacrifice and the suffering of those on both sides of the seismic military encounter which took place here over a century ago."

Duncan praised the hundreds of thousands of soldiers who heroically fought and died for their countries during the battle and said: "Respect and admiration for those who have lived and died for their country rests deep in my soul."

"War exaggerates the natural qualities of its combatants: It turns the bad into monsters and the brave into heroes."

Paying tribute to the nations represented in Canakkale, 103 years ago, Duncan said, "May we all turn enmity into empathy; and wounds into bonds".

Speaking at the same ceremony, Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Huseyin Yayman said: "The Canakkale defense is a defense for life as well as the defense of youth who gave their lives for their honor and virtue at the same time."

Yayman stated that the Gallipoli campaign of 1915 had an exceptional place for the nations involved in combat.

 



