Next Armenian PM ‘unlikely’ to be anti-Russia

World Bulletin / News Desk

Armenia’s next prime minister is “very unlikely” to be anti-Russia, a Turkish expert said on Tuesday.

"It is very unlikely for a prime minister to take the office in Armenia, which is almost entirely dependent on Russia in terms of military security and stability of its very poor economy," Oktay Tanrisever, a professor in the International Relations Department of Turkey’s Middle East Technical University, told Anadolu Agency.

Tanrisever's remarks came a day after Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan announced his resignation following days of protests in the country.

Protests erupted in Armenia following the nomination of Sargsyan as the prime ministerial candidate on April 13. They were joined by uniformed soldiers.

After serving as Armenia’s president for two terms, Sargsyan was elected prime minister on April 17.

He said the assumed pro-Russian Sargsyan was forced to resign by the street demonstrations organized by pro-Western political circles in Armenia.

"However, the final political aims of the protestors and the amount of power and capabilities they will use within this framework is not clear at this stage," Tanrisever added.

He said it was not certain whether a premier close to pro-Western groups will be elected in the next elections.

Tanrisever also said the possible effects of Sargsyan's resignation on Turkey and Azerbaijan were not clear yet.