Next Armenian PM ‘unlikely’ to be anti-Russia

World Bulletin / News Desk
"It is very unlikely for a prime minister to take the office in Armenia, which is almost entirely dependent on Russia in terms of military security and stability of its very poor economy," Oktay Tanrisever, a professor in the International Relations Department of Turkey’s Middle East Technical University, told Anadolu Agency.
Tanrisever's remarks came a day after Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan announced his resignation following days of protests in the country.
Protests erupted in Armenia following the nomination of Sargsyan as the prime ministerial candidate on April 13. They were joined by uniformed soldiers.
After serving as Armenia’s president for two terms, Sargsyan was elected prime minister on April 17.
He said the assumed pro-Russian Sargsyan was forced to resign by the street demonstrations organized by pro-Western political circles in Armenia.
"However, the final political aims of the protestors and the amount of power and capabilities they will use within this framework is not clear at this stage," Tanrisever added.
He said it was not certain whether a premier close to pro-Western groups will be elected in the next elections.
Tanrisever also said the possible effects of Sargsyan's resignation on Turkey and Azerbaijan were not clear yet.
Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister
That vote, scheduled to take place at about 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), would not end the nomination, but would put a negative recommendation in the hands of the closely-divided full Senate -- where his approval is not guaranteed.
The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.
We hope everyone remains fully committed to implementation and long-term preservation, says UN under-secretary-general
Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital