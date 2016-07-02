EU suggests 'equivalence' for UK firms post-Brexit

World Bulletin / News Desk
A top EU official on Tuesday suggested British financial services firms take the option of operating under an "equivalence" regime in the European Union following Brexit.
So-called equivalence regimes are special bilateral arrangements already used by Wall Street, Japan and China, whereby they agree to meet EU rules to keep access to the bloc's single market.
Equivalence would be a step down from passports, the system under which UK firms currently operate in the EU without any need for specific authorization.
European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, speaking in the British capital's Square Mile for the financial sector's annual City Week event, argued that equivalence could work for Britain.
"Equivalence is not perfect, neither for firms nor for supervisors," Dombrovskis said.
"Equivalence has proven to be a pragmatic solution that works in many different circumstances, and it can work for the UK after Brexit as well."
The remarks echo those from French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, who had also called last month for Britain to accept the equivalence regime.
Britain however wants Brussels to negotiate a Brexit free trade deal that will include the UK's crucial financial services sector, despite the EU already rejecting the idea.
Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister
That vote, scheduled to take place at about 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), would not end the nomination, but would put a negative recommendation in the hands of the closely-divided full Senate -- where his approval is not guaranteed.
The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.
We hope everyone remains fully committed to implementation and long-term preservation, says UN under-secretary-general
Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital