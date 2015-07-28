UN aid chief says $8 bn needed for Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
The head of the UN aid agency said Tuesday $8 billion needs to be raised at a donor conference in Brussels to help Syrians affected by the country's bloody civil war.
Pprogrammes may have to be cut back if funds are not forthcoming, he warned.
Donor countries, aid groups and UN agencies are meeting for the seventh international conference on Syria's future as the conflict, now in its eighth year, shows no sign of letting up.
Ministers will gather to make financial commitments on Wednesday, with EU and UN officials hoping for to do better than the $6 billion pledged last year.
"We're looking for $3.5 billion for urgent humanitarian assistance inside Syria for 13 million people and then $5.6 billion to help those countries bordering Syria who are hosting refugees," Lowcock told AFP, saying around $1.2 billion had already been raised.
"Overall tomorrow what we're looking for is $8 billion."
In 2017 and 2016 UNOCHA managed to raise only half of the money it needed for work in Syria, with donor countries increasingly under pressure to help out in other crises rather than the protracted, bloody Syrian civil war.
Lowcock called on President Bashar al-Assad and his international allies, particularly Russia, to do more to help Syrians suffering the effects of the conflict.
"The government of Syria obviously has a responsiblity -- which they accept -- for their own people, and the more they can use their own resources for meeting basic needs rather than dropping bombs the better," Lowcock said.
"The second is there are a number of countries that provide bilateral assistance to Syria, like Russia, and the more of that that can happen on a larger scale the better as well."
Moscow, along with Iran, is Assad's key ally and Russian military intervention in Syria is widely seen as having tipped the balance of the civil war in his favour.
Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister
That vote, scheduled to take place at about 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), would not end the nomination, but would put a negative recommendation in the hands of the closely-divided full Senate -- where his approval is not guaranteed.
The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.
We hope everyone remains fully committed to implementation and long-term preservation, says UN under-secretary-general
Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital