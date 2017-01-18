34 killed in Nigeria’s ‘armed bandits attack’

World Bulletin / News Desk
On Saturday, 34 people -- all men -- were murdered by “armed bandits” in the village of Karu in Zamfara state, leaving 64 women widowed and 113 children orphaned, Senator Kabiru Marafa told parliament.
“Between February and now, no less than 200 people have been killed, and there doesn't seem to be any relief to our people. Something must be done to stop this killing. We call on the National Emergency Management Agency to help the families who have been left in serious need,” he added.
The Senate observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims, and said security officials may be summoned to explain what is being done to address the killings in many parts of the country, especially in the agrarian belts, where herders and farmers are locked in internecine violence that has claimed hundreds of lives.
Earlier on Tuesday, Terver Akase, a spokesman for the north central Benue government, told reporters that 15 people were killed in an early morning attack on a Catholic church in the Ayer-Mbalom community of the restive state.
Catholic authorities confirmed that two priests -- Rev. Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha -- were killed in the violence, which they blamed on herders.
Rev. Fr. Moses Iorapuu, a spokesman for the Catholic Church, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that the attackers struck during the early morning mass.
Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister
That vote, scheduled to take place at about 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), would not end the nomination, but would put a negative recommendation in the hands of the closely-divided full Senate -- where his approval is not guaranteed.
The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.
We hope everyone remains fully committed to implementation and long-term preservation, says UN under-secretary-general
Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital