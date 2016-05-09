09:12, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

At least 10 dead due to oil well fire in Indonesia

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 10 people burned to death and 19 others were injured early Wednesday after an oil well caught fire in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

East Aceh Disaster Management Agency officer Hendro, who goes by only one name, said in a statement the incident occurred at a traditional oil well in Pasir Putih village in Ranto Peureulak subdistrict.

He said based on residents' testimonies, the traditionally drilled well overflowed oil and gas. A group of locals flocked to the site to collect the oil into drums.

"But at 1:30 a.m., there was an explosion [in the well] that caused a fire," said Hendro.

"A huge flare erupted and dozens of people at the site did not have time to save themselves.”

Five homes were also destroyed in the disaster.

"At least 10 bodies have been removed and there are still obstacles in the evacuation process because the fire cannot be extinguished," Hendro added.