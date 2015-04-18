Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:07, 25 April 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
09:29, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Philippines orders Australian nun to leave in 30 days
Philippines orders Australian nun to leave in 30 days

Patricia Fox’s missionary visa was cancelled due to her alleged engagement in ‘partisan political activities’

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Philippine government on Wednesday ordered a 71-year-old Australian nun to leave the country for joining protest rallies.

Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente on Monday revoked Patricia Fox’s missionary visa which was set to expire in September and ordered her to leave in 30 days.

"She was found to have engaged in activities that are not allowed under the terms and conditions of her visa,” Morente said in a statement quoted by local media.

Morente said Fox’s visa “granted her only the privilege to engage in missionary work and not in political activities".

Immigration spokesperson Antonette Mangrobang, however, clarified that Fox may still enter and leave the country as a tourist.

The nun, a known human rights advocate that has engaged in missionary work in the Philippines for nearly three decades, was arrested and detained for a day last week by immigration authorities for taking part in anti-government rallies.

The Immigration Act of the Philippines mandates the arrest of an alien who "believes in, advises, advocates or teaches the overthrow by force and violence” of the Philippine government.

In an interview, Fox's lawyer Jobert Pahilga said they have not received a copy of the order but slammed it, saying it violated the nun's right to due process, as she has yet to file a counter-affidavit on her deportation case.

The case against Fox is still pending subject to her submission of her counter affidavit.

“It is only after the parties have been heard will the case be submitted to the Board of Commissioners for their deliberation on whether or not she will be deported and barred from entering the country in the future,” Mangrobang said.



Related Philippines Australia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Nepal s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild
Nepal’s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild 

Prime Minister Sharma Oli accepts that rebuilding after 2015 earthquake has remained sluggish
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W Bank abroad
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W. Bank, abroad

At least 41 Gazans were killed in anti-occupation rallies since last month
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons
US 2 officers 1 civilian shot in Texas
US: 2 officers, 1 civilian shot in Texas

'Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served,' Texas governor says
Canada van driver charged with murder
Canada van driver charged with murder

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks

Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts

Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank

John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto killing 10
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10

Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state

That vote, scheduled to take place at about 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), would not end the nomination, but would put a negative recommendation in the hands of the closely-divided full Senate -- where his approval is not guaranteed.
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack

The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.
UN EU IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal
UN, EU, IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal

We hope everyone remains fully committed to implementation and long-term preservation, says UN under-secretary-general
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S Africa in July
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S.Africa in July

Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
Gazan dies of wounds death toll rises to 41
Gazan dies of wounds; death toll rises to 41

A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4

A 29-year-old gunman opened fire in Tennessee state

News

Australians, Turks commemorate Anzac ancestors
Australians Turks commemorate Anzac ancestors

Australia to expel two Russian diplomats
Australia to expel two Russian diplomats

Australia confirms 2 nationals wounded in Kabul bombing
Australia confirms 2 nationals wounded in Kabul bombing

UN rights chief calls on PNG to safeguard Australia camp refugees
UN rights chief calls on PNG to safeguard Australia camp

Six dead after Sydney seaplane crash
Six dead after Sydney seaplane crash

Dozen hurt as car hits crowd in Melbourne
Dozen hurt as car hits crowd in Melbourne

Philippines' new police leader vows to pursue drug war
Philippines' new police leader vows to pursue drug war

Philippines bars EU party official critical of Duterte
Philippines bars EU party official critical of Duterte

Philippine police shoot dead 13 as Duterte quits ICC
Philippine police shoot dead 13 as Duterte quits ICC

Philippines tells UN it will quit ICC
Philippines tells UN it will quit ICC

Philippine officials to visit Kuwait amid worker row
Philippine officials to visit Kuwait amid worker row

Turkey, Philippines hold trade meeting
Turkey Philippines hold trade meeting






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 