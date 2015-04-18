Philippines orders Australian nun to leave in 30 days

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Philippine government on Wednesday ordered a 71-year-old Australian nun to leave the country for joining protest rallies.
Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente on Monday revoked Patricia Fox’s missionary visa which was set to expire in September and ordered her to leave in 30 days.
"She was found to have engaged in activities that are not allowed under the terms and conditions of her visa,” Morente said in a statement quoted by local media.
Morente said Fox’s visa “granted her only the privilege to engage in missionary work and not in political activities".
Immigration spokesperson Antonette Mangrobang, however, clarified that Fox may still enter and leave the country as a tourist.
The nun, a known human rights advocate that has engaged in missionary work in the Philippines for nearly three decades, was arrested and detained for a day last week by immigration authorities for taking part in anti-government rallies.
The Immigration Act of the Philippines mandates the arrest of an alien who "believes in, advises, advocates or teaches the overthrow by force and violence” of the Philippine government.
In an interview, Fox's lawyer Jobert Pahilga said they have not received a copy of the order but slammed it, saying it violated the nun's right to due process, as she has yet to file a counter-affidavit on her deportation case.
The case against Fox is still pending subject to her submission of her counter affidavit.
“It is only after the parties have been heard will the case be submitted to the Board of Commissioners for their deliberation on whether or not she will be deported and barred from entering the country in the future,” Mangrobang said.
