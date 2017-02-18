Worldbulletin News

Today's News
17:07, 25 April 2018 Wednesday
Media
09:37, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on April 25
Press agenda on April 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend a ceremony marking 56th anniversary of establishment of Constitutional Court.

ANKARA - Erdogan to receive Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev at presidential complex. The two leaders will hold joint news conference after closed-door meetings and signing ceremony at High Level Business Council session.

ANKARA - Erdogan to receive Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew at presidential complex.

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend reception marking 56th anniversary of establishment of the Constitutional Court.

CANAKKALE - 103rd anniversary of Canakkale Land Battles on Gallipoli Peninsula to be commemorated.

 

SYRIA

IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama for talks on bilateral ties, EU issues.

 

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag to attend second day of "Supporting the future of Syria and the region" conference.

 

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo to hold news conference about announcement by North Korea to halt nuclear testing and dismantle test site.

GENEVA - US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security​ Christopher Ford to hold news conference about strengthening Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)​ and creating conditions for nuclear disarmament.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to respond to lawmakers' questions at weekly parliament session.

LONDON - Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson to attend wreath-laying ceremony at Gallipoli Cenotaph.

 

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

SARAJEVO - 9th Sarajevo Business Forum (SBF) to be attended by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek​.

 

PALESTINE

SPECIAL REPORT: Gazan awarded by Erdogan amputated by Israeli shooting

By Nour Abu Eisha

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – In 2016, Alaa al-Dali, a Palestinian youth in the Gaza Strip, was awarded a bicycle from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Two years later, the 21-year-old man lost his leg after being shot by Israeli soldiers stationed on border of the Gaza Strip during anti-occupation rallies.

 

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Trade Unions to launch nationwide strike to protest proposed minimum wage bill currently in parliament.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

