09:37, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on April 25

World Bulletin / News Desk



TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend a ceremony marking 56th anniversary of establishment of Constitutional Court.

ANKARA - Erdogan to receive Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev at presidential complex. The two leaders will hold joint news conference after closed-door meetings and signing ceremony at High Level Business Council session.

ANKARA - Erdogan to receive Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew at presidential complex.

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend reception marking 56th anniversary of establishment of the Constitutional Court.

CANAKKALE - 103rd anniversary of Canakkale Land Battles on Gallipoli Peninsula to be commemorated.

SYRIA

IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama for talks on bilateral ties, EU issues.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag to attend second day of "Supporting the future of Syria and the region" conference.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo to hold news conference about announcement by North Korea to halt nuclear testing and dismantle test site.

GENEVA - US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security​ Christopher Ford to hold news conference about strengthening Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)​ and creating conditions for nuclear disarmament.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to respond to lawmakers' questions at weekly parliament session.

LONDON - Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson to attend wreath-laying ceremony at Gallipoli Cenotaph.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

SARAJEVO - 9th Sarajevo Business Forum (SBF) to be attended by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek​.

PALESTINE

SPECIAL REPORT: Gazan awarded by Erdogan amputated by Israeli shooting

By Nour Abu Eisha

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – In 2016, Alaa al-Dali, a Palestinian youth in the Gaza Strip, was awarded a bicycle from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Two years later, the 21-year-old man lost his leg after being shot by Israeli soldiers stationed on border of the Gaza Strip during anti-occupation rallies.

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Trade Unions to launch nationwide strike to protest proposed minimum wage bill currently in parliament.