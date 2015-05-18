09:54, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

US: 2 officers, 1 civilian shot in Texas

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two police officers were critically shot Tuesday near a Home Depot in the Texas capital.

The Dallas Police Department also confirmed that a civilian, later identified as a loss prevention officer for Home Depot, was shot but said on Twitter the person’s condition remains unknown.

The male officer, who was shot in the back of the head, has succumbed to his injuries, according to a local NBC affiliate.

The female officer was shot in the face and remains in critical condition, according to a local media source.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said on Twitter he is closely monitoring the situation while Texas Governor Greg Abbott offered his thoughts and prayers to the Dallas Police Department and the shot officers.

"Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served," Abbott said on Twitter.

The mayor, along with Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, also briefed the media on the incident, saying an investigation was underway to find the suspect, identified as Armando Juarez.

NBC News later said on Twitter that the suspect is in custody, citing law enforcement sources.

Describing the incident, Hall said an off-duty officer called police for assistance due to a shoplifting suspect at the store. When two police officers arrived at the scene, there was a confrontation with the suspect, and the officers and security person were shot.