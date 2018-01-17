10:13, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces rounded up eight Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to the Israeli military.

The individuals were detained for suspected involvement in “popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without giving further details.

According to Palestinian figures, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons, including dozens of women and scores of minors.

Roughly 500 of these are being held without trial or charge under what Israel calls "administrative detention".

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.