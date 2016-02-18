Update: 10:37, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

Turkey's benchmark stock index up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.29 percent, or 317.56 points, to open at 110,376.18 points on Wednesday.

Among all sector indices, the transportation sector index posted the best performance, up 0.65 percent, while the leasing factoring sector index suffered the worst, down 0.46 percent.

The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index gained 0.50 and 0.24 percent, respectively.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 110,058.62, down 0.79 percent, with a 5.9 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.4 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange stood at 4.0850 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday. It was 4.0910 at Tuesday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate slightly declined to 4.9920, compared with Wednesday's close of 4.9980.

The price of Brent oil was $73.75 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Wednesday.