Update: 10:56, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

Turkey condemns terrorist attack on church in Nigeria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Tuesday condemned a terrorist attack on a church in Nigeria that left at least 15 people dead.

"We have learnt with sorrow that numerous people lost their lives as a result of a terrorist attack on a church in Nigeria’s Benue state," Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We condemn this heinous attack and convey our condolences to the people and government of Nigeria.”

Earlier Tuesday, Terver Akase, a spokesman for the north central Benue government, told reporters that 15 people were killed when attackers stormed the Catholic church in Ayer-Mbalom town.

Catholic authorities confirmed that two priests -- Rev. Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha -- were killed in the violence, which they blamed on herders.

Rev. Fr. Moses Iorapuu, a spokesman for the Catholic church, said in a statement that the attackers struck during early morning mass.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killings in a statement.