Azerbaijani leader Aliyev lauds relations with Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that Turkey-Azerbaijan relations were "at the best level ever".
Aliyev made this remark before a meeting with Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman at the Turkish parliament.
Aliyev’s visit to Turkey represents his first foreign trip following his reelection earlier in April.
During the visit, the strengthening of bilateral relations, regional and international developments will also be discussed.
Turkish Deputy PM Recep Akdag delivered a speech at Brussels Conference on Syria's future
Turkish president is to meet his South Korean counterpart and speaker of National Assembly
Binali Yildirim says thaw in relations with Russia is not alternative to Europe
29,899 ‘illegal’ Afghan migrants arrive in Turkey during first 4 months of 2018, says Suleyman Soylu
Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly urged Turkey to postpone early elections
Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are 'at the best level ever', says President Ilham Aliyev at Turkish parliament
US president used 'inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history', Foreign Ministry says
'May we all turn enmity into empathy, and wounds into bonds' says British Minister Alan Duncan
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to participate at forum
CHP leader predicts his party will win 301 parliamentary seats and take presidency with 60 percent votes in early elections
Number of students within Turkey's Maarif Foundation is expected to rise to 20,000 in near future
Divisive language used by some politicians contributes to the rise of extremism in Western Europe, says Mevlut Cavusoglu
President: Turkey 'will do what is necessary for nation's tranquility', whether it's in country's east, north Iraq or Syria
First official visit to foreign country by Azeri president following reelection