11:07, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

Azerbaijani leader Aliyev lauds relations with Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that Turkey-Azerbaijan relations were "at the best level ever".

Aliyev made this remark before a meeting with Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman at the Turkish parliament.

Aliyev’s visit to Turkey represents his first foreign trip following his reelection earlier in April.

During the visit, the strengthening of bilateral relations, regional and international developments will also be discussed.