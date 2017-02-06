Worldbulletin News

17:06, 25 April 2018 Wednesday
11:07, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

Azerbaijani leader Aliyev lauds relations with Turkey
Azerbaijani leader Aliyev lauds relations with Turkey

Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are 'at the best level ever', says President Ilham Aliyev at Turkish parliament

World Bulletin / News Desk

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that Turkey-Azerbaijan relations were "at the best level ever".

Aliyev made this remark before a meeting with Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman at the Turkish parliament.

Aliyev’s visit to Turkey represents his first foreign trip following his reelection earlier in April.

During the visit, the strengthening of bilateral relations, regional and international developments will also be discussed.



