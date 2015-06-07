11:20, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

Turkey's Electoral board to announce election calendar

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s upcoming early elections calendar will be announced soon, said the head of the Turkish electoral board said on Wednesday.

“We will announce the election calendar after adjustment laws are issued,” Turkish Supreme Election Board Chairman, Sadi Guven told reporters in the capital Ankara.

“[The announcement will come] maybe tomorrow or the day after,” he added.

The Turkish parliament last Friday passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24.