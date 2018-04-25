Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:06, 25 April 2018 Wednesday
Balkans
11:38, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
9th Sarajevo Business Forum begins in Bosnia
9th Sarajevo Business Forum begins in Bosnia

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek participates in 'Balkan Davos'

World Bulletin / News Desk

The ninth Sarajevo Business Forum (SBF) began Wednesday in the Bosnian capital with Turkey playing a prominent role.

Dubbed the "Balkan Davos", the event will focus on expanding regional economic cooperation and attracting international investment to Southeast Europe.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek features among this year's speakers.

The inauguration of the business forum will be attended by members of the Presidency of Bosnia, Slovenian President Borut Pahor and ministers from Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Morocco.

Anadolu Agency is the global communications partner for the two-day event.

On the first day, successful entrepreneurs will be presented with the Sarajevo Business Bridge Award. Panels titled "Western Balkans: Six Regional Economic Sectors - Developing with the EU" and "Southeast European International Gateways and Connections" will also be held.

The former Croatian president, Stjepan Mesic, and Valdis Zatlers, former Latvian leader, are to address the participants.

On the second day, panels will be held on "Tourism as a Quick Growth for Southeast Europe", "Impact on EU Supply Chain and Western Balkan Companies", "Capitalization in Information Technology and Socioeconomic Trends in Southeast Europe", and "Dubai as an Economic Development Model for Other Regions".

The event hosts about 8,000 participants from different countries.

The forum has been held since 2010 in a collaborative effort by Bosna Bank International and Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank.



Related Bosnia economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Balkans News
Nepal s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild
Nepal’s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild 

Prime Minister Sharma Oli accepts that rebuilding after 2015 earthquake has remained sluggish
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W Bank abroad
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W. Bank, abroad

At least 41 Gazans were killed in anti-occupation rallies since last month
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons
US 2 officers 1 civilian shot in Texas
US: 2 officers, 1 civilian shot in Texas

'Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served,' Texas governor says
Canada van driver charged with murder
Canada van driver charged with murder

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks

Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts

Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank

John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto killing 10
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10

Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state

That vote, scheduled to take place at about 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), would not end the nomination, but would put a negative recommendation in the hands of the closely-divided full Senate -- where his approval is not guaranteed.
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack

The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.
UN EU IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal
UN, EU, IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal

We hope everyone remains fully committed to implementation and long-term preservation, says UN under-secretary-general
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S Africa in July
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S.Africa in July

Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
Gazan dies of wounds death toll rises to 41
Gazan dies of wounds; death toll rises to 41

A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4

A 29-year-old gunman opened fire in Tennessee state

News

Turkey's benchmark stock index up at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index up at open

Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in April
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in April

Eurozone economy stuck in 'lower gear'
Eurozone economy stuck in 'lower gear'

IMF warns of risks as central banks tighten
IMF warns of risks as central banks tighten

Turkey’s external assets rise in February
Turkey s external assets rise in February

Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes

'Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital
Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital

Bosnia holds international culture conference
Bosnia holds international culture conference

Turkish aid agency carried out 850 projects in Bosnia
Turkish aid agency carried out 850 projects in Bosnia

Five Western Balkans EU aspirants' border rows
Five Western Balkans EU aspirants' border rows

Bosnia marks 24 years since Sarajevo market bombing
Bosnia marks 24 years since Sarajevo market bombing

Arabs account for 40% of Bosnia Foreign Investment
Arabs account for 40 of Bosnia Foreign Investment






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 