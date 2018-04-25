11:38, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

9th Sarajevo Business Forum begins in Bosnia

World Bulletin / News Desk

The ninth Sarajevo Business Forum (SBF) began Wednesday in the Bosnian capital with Turkey playing a prominent role.

Dubbed the "Balkan Davos", the event will focus on expanding regional economic cooperation and attracting international investment to Southeast Europe.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek features among this year's speakers.

The inauguration of the business forum will be attended by members of the Presidency of Bosnia, Slovenian President Borut Pahor and ministers from Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Morocco.

Anadolu Agency is the global communications partner for the two-day event.

On the first day, successful entrepreneurs will be presented with the Sarajevo Business Bridge Award. Panels titled "Western Balkans: Six Regional Economic Sectors - Developing with the EU" and "Southeast European International Gateways and Connections" will also be held.

The former Croatian president, Stjepan Mesic, and Valdis Zatlers, former Latvian leader, are to address the participants.

On the second day, panels will be held on "Tourism as a Quick Growth for Southeast Europe", "Impact on EU Supply Chain and Western Balkan Companies", "Capitalization in Information Technology and Socioeconomic Trends in Southeast Europe", and "Dubai as an Economic Development Model for Other Regions".

The event hosts about 8,000 participants from different countries.

The forum has been held since 2010 in a collaborative effort by Bosna Bank International and Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank.