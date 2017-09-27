Today in History April 25

1590 The Sultan of Morocco launches a successful attack to capture Timbuktu.

1644 The Ming Chongzhen emperor commits suicide by hanging himself.

1707 At the Battle of Almansa, Franco-Spanish forces defeat the Anglo-Portugese forces.

1719 Daniel Defoe's novel Robinson Crusoe is published in London.

1792 The guillotine is first used to execute highwayman Nicolas J. Pelletier.

1859 Work begins on the Suez Canal in Egypt.

1864 After facing defeat in the Red River Campaign, Union General Nathaniel Bank returns to Alexandria, Louisiana.

1867 Tokyo is opened for foreign trade.

1882 French commander Henri Riviere seizes the citadel of Hanoi in Indochina.

1898 The United States declares war on Spain.

1915 Australian and New Zealand troops land at Gallipoli in Turkey.

1925 General Paul von Hindenburg takes office as president of Germany.

1926 In Iran, Reza Khan is crowned Shah and chooses the name "Pahlavi."

1926 Puccini's opera Turandot premiers at La Scala in Milan with Arturo Toscanini conducting.

1938 A seeing eye dog is used for the first time.

1945 U.S. and Soviet forces meet at Torgau, Germany on Elbe River.

1951 After a three day fight against Chinese Communist Forces, the Gloucestershire Regiment is annihilated on "Gloucester Hill," in Korea.

1953 The magazine Nature publishes an article by biologists Francis Crick and James Watson, describing the "double helix" of DNA.

1956 Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel" goes to number one on the charts.

1959 The St. Lawrence Seaway--linking the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes--opens to shipping.

1960 The first submerged circumnavigation of the Earth is completed by a Triton submarine.

1962 A U.S. Ranger spacecraft crash lands on the Moon.

1971 The country of Bangladesh is established.

1980 President Jimmy Carter tells the American people about the hostage rescue disaster in Iran.

1982 In accordance with the Camp David agreements, Israel completes a withdrawal from the Sinai peninsula.