Today in History April 25

|1590
|The Sultan of Morocco launches a successful attack to capture Timbuktu.
|1644
|The Ming Chongzhen emperor commits suicide by hanging himself.
|1707
|At the Battle of Almansa, Franco-Spanish forces defeat the Anglo-Portugese forces.
|1719
|Daniel Defoe's novel Robinson Crusoe is published in London.
|1792
|The guillotine is first used to execute highwayman Nicolas J. Pelletier.
|1859
|Work begins on the Suez Canal in Egypt.
|1862
|Admiral David Farragut occupies New Orleans, Louisiana.
|1864
|After facing defeat in the Red River Campaign, Union General Nathaniel Bank returns to Alexandria, Louisiana.
|1867
|Tokyo is opened for foreign trade.
|1882
|French commander Henri Riviere seizes the citadel of Hanoi in Indochina.
|1898
|The United States declares war on Spain.
|1915
|Australian and New Zealand troops land at Gallipoli in Turkey.
|1925
|General Paul von Hindenburg takes office as president of Germany.
|1926
|In Iran, Reza Khan is crowned Shah and chooses the name "Pahlavi."
|1926
|Puccini's opera Turandot premiers at La Scala in Milan with Arturo Toscanini conducting.
|1938
|A seeing eye dog is used for the first time.
|1945
|U.S. and Soviet forces meet at Torgau, Germany on Elbe River.
|1951
|After a three day fight against Chinese Communist Forces, the Gloucestershire Regiment is annihilated on "Gloucester Hill," in Korea.
|1953
|The magazine Nature publishes an article by biologists Francis Crick and James Watson, describing the "double helix" of DNA.
|1956
|Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel" goes to number one on the charts.
|1959
|The St. Lawrence Seaway--linking the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes--opens to shipping.
|1960
|The first submerged circumnavigation of the Earth is completed by a Triton submarine.
|1962
|A U.S. Ranger spacecraft crash lands on the Moon.
|1971
|The country of Bangladesh is established.
|1980
|President Jimmy Carter tells the American people about the hostage rescue disaster in Iran.
|1982
|In accordance with the Camp David agreements, Israel completes a withdrawal from the Sinai peninsula.
|1990
|Violeta Barrios de Chamorro begins a six year term as Nicaragua's president.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
