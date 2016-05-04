Worldbulletin News

17:06, 25 April 2018 Wednesday
Europe
12:28, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

Turkish FM to attend NATO meeting in Brussels
Turkish FM to attend NATO meeting in Brussels

Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet top diplomats of allies in NATO on Friday

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is set to participate in a meeting of the top diplomats of NATO allies in Brussels on April 27, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Cavusoglu was to “exchange views on the current security environment and review the preparations for the upcoming NATO summit to be held in Brussels” on July 11 and 12.

Cavusoglu is expected to participate in bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting, the statement added.



