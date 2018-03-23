Turkey slams ‘politically motivated’ PACE statement

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey slammed on Wednesday the “politically motivated” call by the Monitoring Committee of the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) for the postponement of the early presidential and parliamentary elections to be held June 24.
“This politically motivated statement of PACE’s monitoring committee is contrary to the most basic principles of sovereignty and democracy,” Hami Aksoy, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement released Wednesday.
In the statement, Aksoy said: “It [PACE] also ignores the Turkish Grand National Assembly’s decisions, which reflects our people’s will.”
His remarks came after PACE’s monitoring committee on Tuesday called on Turkey to postpone the June 24 early elections, claiming Turkey was not complying with EU criteria.
The Council of Europe urged Turkey to postpone its early elections because of its state of emergency.
Turkey declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016, following the defeated coup by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Aksoy said: “In many countries, elections were held during the state of emergency. The latest example of this is the French elections held in 2017.”
Calling the PACE statement “biased”, he said it was a “new regrettable example of the double-standard approach towards Turkey”.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman added: “This approach, which enables Saleh Muslim, leader of PYD, the Syrian branch of PKK terror group, to deliver a speech under the umbrella of the PACE [...], does not have the authority to give a democracy lesson to our country.”
Turkish Deputy PM Recep Akdag delivered a speech at Brussels Conference on Syria's future
Turkish president is to meet his South Korean counterpart and speaker of National Assembly
Binali Yildirim says thaw in relations with Russia is not alternative to Europe
29,899 ‘illegal’ Afghan migrants arrive in Turkey during first 4 months of 2018, says Suleyman Soylu
Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly urged Turkey to postpone early elections
Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are 'at the best level ever', says President Ilham Aliyev at Turkish parliament
US president used 'inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history', Foreign Ministry says
'May we all turn enmity into empathy, and wounds into bonds' says British Minister Alan Duncan
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to participate at forum
CHP leader predicts his party will win 301 parliamentary seats and take presidency with 60 percent votes in early elections
Number of students within Turkey's Maarif Foundation is expected to rise to 20,000 in near future
Divisive language used by some politicians contributes to the rise of extremism in Western Europe, says Mevlut Cavusoglu
President: Turkey 'will do what is necessary for nation's tranquility', whether it's in country's east, north Iraq or Syria
First official visit to foreign country by Azeri president following reelection