Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:05, 25 April 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
14:44, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks
Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks

Turkish president is to meet his South Korean counterpart and speaker of National Assembly 

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to pay an official visit to South Korea next month, according to the presidential press office. 

Upon the invitation of his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, Erdogan will be in Seoul on May 2-3 following his visit to Uzbekistan, the press office said on Wednesday. 

Bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed during the talks. 

“The Korean peninsula has been going through an important process at a time of intensifying efforts to establish stability,” the statement said. 

“Turkey, which has historical ties [with Korea], see the talks over the future of the Korean Peninsula as a valuable opportunity and supports efforts to resolve the problems,” it added. 

The two Koreas have been in a state of war since their 1950-53 conflict ended in a cease-fire rather than a peace treaty.

During the war, Turkish forces served under the UN Command, and 774 Turkish soldiers were martyred.

During his stay, Erdogan will also visit the National Assembly of South Korea and meet with Chung Sye-Kyun, the speaker of the National Assembly. 

The Turkish president is also expected to hold talks with the officials of a number of leading Korean companies.

 


Related South Korea Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Int'l community failed in Syria Turkish deputy PM
Int'l community failed in Syria: Turkish deputy PM

Turkish Deputy PM Recep Akdag delivered a speech at Brussels Conference on Syria's future  
Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks
Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks

Turkish president is to meet his South Korean counterpart and speaker of National Assembly 
Ankara fully committed to EU membership
Ankara fully committed to EU membership

Binali Yildirim says thaw in relations with Russia is not alternative to Europe
Turkey faces wave of Afghan migrants
Turkey faces wave of Afghan migrants

29,899 ‘illegal’ Afghan migrants arrive in Turkey during first 4 months of 2018, says Suleyman Soylu
Turkey slams politically motivated PACE statement
Turkey slams ‘politically motivated’ PACE statement

Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly urged Turkey to postpone early elections
Turkey's Electoral board to announce election calendar
Turkey's Electoral board to announce election calendar

Board to announce election calendar this week
Azerbaijani leader Aliyev lauds relations with Turkey
Azerbaijani leader Aliyev lauds relations with Turkey

Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are 'at the best level ever', says President Ilham Aliyev at Turkish parliament
Turkey rejects Trump's description of 1915 events
Turkey rejects Trump's description of 1915 events

US president used 'inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history', Foreign Ministry says
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey

'May we all turn enmity into empathy, and wounds into bonds' says British Minister Alan Duncan
Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital
'Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to participate at forum  
Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority
Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority

CHP leader predicts his party will win 301 parliamentary seats and take presidency with 60 percent votes in early elections
Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad
Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad

Number of students within Turkey's Maarif Foundation is expected to rise to 20,000 in near future
Divisive language in EU a dangerous game
Divisive language in EU a ‘dangerous game’

Divisive language used by some politicians contributes to the rise of extremism in Western Europe, says Mevlut Cavusoglu
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror

President: Turkey 'will do what is necessary for nation's tranquility', whether it's in country's east, north Iraq or Syria
Magnitude 5 1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey

39 people suffer injuries, says health minister
Azarbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday
Azarbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday

First official visit to foreign country by Azeri president following reelection

News

North and South Korea open hotline between leaders
North and South Korea open hotline between leaders

S. Korea's Park jailed for 24 years over corruption
S Korea's Park jailed for 24 years over corruption

Ex S. Korean leader Lee arrested
Ex S Korean leader Lee arrested

Prosecutors question another ex-South Korean leader
Prosecutors question another ex-South Korean leader

No more missile wake-up calls for S. Korea leader
No more missile wake-up calls for S Korea leader

S. Korean leader warns of NK obstacles
S Korean leader warns of NK obstacles

Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror

Opposition to get apt response during polls
Opposition to get apt response during polls

Greece sees 'positive elements' in Erdogan's peace call
Greece sees 'positive elements' in Erdogan's peace call

Threat comes from strategic partners says Erdogan
Threat comes from strategic partners says Erdogan

Turkey's MHP to support Erdogan in election
Turkey's MHP to support Erdogan in election

Over 4,200 terrorists neutralized in Afrin
Over 4 200 terrorists neutralized in Afrin






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 