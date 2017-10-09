Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to pay an official visit to South Korea next month, according to the presidential press office.

Upon the invitation of his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, Erdogan will be in Seoul on May 2-3 following his visit to Uzbekistan, the press office said on Wednesday.

Bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed during the talks.

“The Korean peninsula has been going through an important process at a time of intensifying efforts to establish stability,” the statement said.

“Turkey, which has historical ties [with Korea], see the talks over the future of the Korean Peninsula as a valuable opportunity and supports efforts to resolve the problems,” it added.

The two Koreas have been in a state of war since their 1950-53 conflict ended in a cease-fire rather than a peace treaty.

During the war, Turkish forces served under the UN Command, and 774 Turkish soldiers were martyred.

During his stay, Erdogan will also visit the National Assembly of South Korea and meet with Chung Sye-Kyun, the speaker of the National Assembly.

The Turkish president is also expected to hold talks with the officials of a number of leading Korean companies.