Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks

World Bulletin / News Desk
Upon the invitation of his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, Erdogan will be in Seoul on May 2-3 following his visit to Uzbekistan, the press office said on Wednesday.
Bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed during the talks.
“The Korean peninsula has been going through an important process at a time of intensifying efforts to establish stability,” the statement said.
“Turkey, which has historical ties [with Korea], see the talks over the future of the Korean Peninsula as a valuable opportunity and supports efforts to resolve the problems,” it added.
The two Koreas have been in a state of war since their 1950-53 conflict ended in a cease-fire rather than a peace treaty.
During the war, Turkish forces served under the UN Command, and 774 Turkish soldiers were martyred.
During his stay, Erdogan will also visit the National Assembly of South Korea and meet with Chung Sye-Kyun, the speaker of the National Assembly.
The Turkish president is also expected to hold talks with the officials of a number of leading Korean companies.
Turkish Deputy PM Recep Akdag delivered a speech at Brussels Conference on Syria's future
Turkish president is to meet his South Korean counterpart and speaker of National Assembly
Binali Yildirim says thaw in relations with Russia is not alternative to Europe
29,899 ‘illegal’ Afghan migrants arrive in Turkey during first 4 months of 2018, says Suleyman Soylu
Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly urged Turkey to postpone early elections
Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are 'at the best level ever', says President Ilham Aliyev at Turkish parliament
US president used 'inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history', Foreign Ministry says
'May we all turn enmity into empathy, and wounds into bonds' says British Minister Alan Duncan
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to participate at forum
CHP leader predicts his party will win 301 parliamentary seats and take presidency with 60 percent votes in early elections
Number of students within Turkey's Maarif Foundation is expected to rise to 20,000 in near future
Divisive language used by some politicians contributes to the rise of extremism in Western Europe, says Mevlut Cavusoglu
President: Turkey 'will do what is necessary for nation's tranquility', whether it's in country's east, north Iraq or Syria
First official visit to foreign country by Azeri president following reelection