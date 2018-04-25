Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:05, 25 April 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
15:52, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Int'l community failed in Syria: Turkish deputy PM
Int'l community failed in Syria: Turkish deputy PM

Turkish Deputy PM Recep Akdag delivered a speech at Brussels Conference on Syria's future  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag said on Wednesday the international community had failed the test of sharing the burdens and responsibility with regards to the Syrian crisis.

Speaking on the second day of the Brussels Conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region", Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag said: “Indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas, forced displacement, use of chemical weapons and the attacks of terrorist organizations on civilians have caused the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II."

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. 

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN.

Akdag said: “The effects of the crisis transcend beyond the borders of Syria.”

He also added that Turkey hosts more than 3.5 million registered Syrians, "without any discrimination in terms of their ethnicity or beliefs".

“Free access to medical care, education and shelter have been extended to our Syrian guests,” he said, adding that over 300,000 Syrian babies were born on Turkish soil since the beginning of the conflict.

“Work permits have been provided for nearly 20,000 Syrians. Also, nearly 13,000 Syrian businesses have been launched in Turkey,” Akdag said, adding that the figures show that Turkey continues to “shoulder” the humanitarian burden of the crisis.

“Our expenditures for the needs of Syrians in a wide range of services have reached to €31 billion [ $37.7 billion],” Akdag said.



Related Turkey syria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Int'l community failed in Syria Turkish deputy PM
Int'l community failed in Syria: Turkish deputy PM

Turkish Deputy PM Recep Akdag delivered a speech at Brussels Conference on Syria's future  
Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks
Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks

Turkish president is to meet his South Korean counterpart and speaker of National Assembly 
Ankara fully committed to EU membership
Ankara fully committed to EU membership

Binali Yildirim says thaw in relations with Russia is not alternative to Europe
Turkey faces wave of Afghan migrants
Turkey faces wave of Afghan migrants

29,899 ‘illegal’ Afghan migrants arrive in Turkey during first 4 months of 2018, says Suleyman Soylu
Turkey slams politically motivated PACE statement
Turkey slams ‘politically motivated’ PACE statement

Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly urged Turkey to postpone early elections
Turkey's Electoral board to announce election calendar
Turkey's Electoral board to announce election calendar

Board to announce election calendar this week
Azerbaijani leader Aliyev lauds relations with Turkey
Azerbaijani leader Aliyev lauds relations with Turkey

Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are 'at the best level ever', says President Ilham Aliyev at Turkish parliament
Turkey rejects Trump's description of 1915 events
Turkey rejects Trump's description of 1915 events

US president used 'inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history', Foreign Ministry says
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey
UK minister praises 'trusted' friendship with Turkey

'May we all turn enmity into empathy, and wounds into bonds' says British Minister Alan Duncan
Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital
'Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to participate at forum  
Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority
Turkish opposition head vows to win parliament majority

CHP leader predicts his party will win 301 parliamentary seats and take presidency with 60 percent votes in early elections
Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad
Turkish foundation takes over 108 FETO schools abroad

Number of students within Turkey's Maarif Foundation is expected to rise to 20,000 in near future
Divisive language in EU a dangerous game
Divisive language in EU a ‘dangerous game’

Divisive language used by some politicians contributes to the rise of extremism in Western Europe, says Mevlut Cavusoglu
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror

President: Turkey 'will do what is necessary for nation's tranquility', whether it's in country's east, north Iraq or Syria
Magnitude 5 1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey

39 people suffer injuries, says health minister
Azarbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday
Azarbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday

First official visit to foreign country by Azeri president following reelection

News

UN aid chief says $8 bn needed for Syria
UN aid chief says 8 bn needed for Syria

Israel vows military action over Syria air defenses
Israel vows military action over Syria air defenses

Israel says it hit target in Syria
Israel says it hit target in Syria

Russian, Chinese FMs call for peace in Syria
Russian Chinese FMs call for peace in Syria

Allies to play key role in creating new Syria
Allies to play key role in creating new Syria

Assad begins attacks to retake rebel-held areas in Homs
Assad begins attacks to retake rebel-held areas in Homs

Turkey's 1st aeronautical expo kicks off
Turkey's 1st aeronautical expo kicks off

Turkey's Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged
Turkey's Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged

Ankara fully committed to EU membership
Ankara fully committed to EU membership

Turkey faces wave of Afghan migrants
Turkey faces wave of Afghan migrants

Turkey slams ‘politically motivated’ PACE statement
Turkey slams politically motivated PACE statement

Turkish FM to attend NATO meeting in Brussels
Turkish FM to attend NATO meeting in Brussels






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 