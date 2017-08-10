Israel arrests Jordanian attending funeral in W. Bank

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces have detained a Jordanian citizen while crossing to the West Bank for his mother’s funeral, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Yasin Ararawi was arrested by Israeli forces as he crossed King Hussein bridge that connects Jordan with the West Bank to take part in his mother’s funeral in the city of Jenin, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, his wife and children were allowed to enter the West Bank.

“When the family tried to return to Jordan, they were prevented by Israeli authorities,” the ministry said.

The ministry said it was coordinating with the Jordanian Embassy in Tel Aviv to find out the circumstances of the detention of the Jordanian national.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the issue.