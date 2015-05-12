Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:05, 25 April 2018 Wednesday
World
16:38, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Nepal’s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild 
Nepal’s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild 

Prime Minister Sharma Oli accepts that rebuilding after 2015 earthquake has remained sluggish

World Bulletin / News Desk

As Nepal on Wednesday marked the third anniversary of a devastating earthquake that killed 9,000 people, survivors who lost their homes and families voiced anger at the government for its sluggish recovery efforts.

While the government refrained from organizing any formal memorial to mark the day, communities took the occasion to remember the tragic day of three years ago, when the quake wounded 22,000 and left over half a million homeless.

Uttam Tamang, a 24-year-old at Haku, a remote mountain hamlet in the Rasuwa district northwest of Kathmandu, lost his 88-year-old grandmother in the quake.

Other nine members of his family survived the disaster -- the biggest to hit Nepal in 80 years -- but it forced him to scramble for a roof for his family.

“I waited for three years to rebuild my house, but the government didn’t release the grant ($ 3000 Nepali grant handed in three installments),” he told Anadolu Agency.

A landslide after the earthquake made the area uninhabitable, local officials told him, but they assured him and his neighbors that they would be resettled to a safer place.

“They didn’t allow me to rebuild my house, but they also never relocated us,” he said. As a result, he spent the past three years in a rented room in Dhunche, the district headquarters.

The father of a one-year-old baby girl finally found a job at an NGO two years ago, with a monthly salary of 20,000 rupees, but he being the sole breadwinner of the family, including his 64-year-old mother, it has never sufficed. 

“I feel sad,” he said of the state’s apathy, his only solace being that his mother was eligible for the reconstruction grant.

But he is faced with the difficult task of bringing building materials to his place, which is hours from the nearest dirt track.

Stories such as Uttam’s are legion across the huge swathes of central Nepal devastated in the earthquake on April 25, 2015, where thousands remain in temporary shelters.

In the village of Borlang in the Gorkha district, about 160 kilometers west of Kathmandu, Bhoj Bahadur Thapa is at final stages of rebuilding a two-room concrete home.

He is yet to receive the third installment, but is already frustrated with the complicated process involved in the reception of the grants.

“The government should have handed it at one go. There are so many rules and regulations that it hinders my work (rebuilding home),” he said.

Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, who on Wednesday addressed a gathering in Kathmandu in the midst of the ruins of a landmark toppled in the quake, accepted the fact that rebuilding remained sluggish, but he could only repeat pledges to speed it up.

“The reconstruction campaign has failed to make headway. I had launched the campaign to rebuild Dharahara (a minaret-like landmark) a year ago, but it’s yet to go ahead,” he said vowing to resolve all issues (pertaining to rebuilding heritage sites) and start rebuilding by May 29.



Related quake Nepal
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
Nepal s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild
Nepal’s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild 

Prime Minister Sharma Oli accepts that rebuilding after 2015 earthquake has remained sluggish
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W Bank abroad
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W. Bank, abroad

At least 41 Gazans were killed in anti-occupation rallies since last month
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons
US 2 officers 1 civilian shot in Texas
US: 2 officers, 1 civilian shot in Texas

'Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served,' Texas governor says
Canada van driver charged with murder
Canada van driver charged with murder

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks

Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts

Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank

John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto killing 10
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10

Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state

That vote, scheduled to take place at about 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), would not end the nomination, but would put a negative recommendation in the hands of the closely-divided full Senate -- where his approval is not guaranteed.
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack

The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.
UN EU IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal
UN, EU, IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal

We hope everyone remains fully committed to implementation and long-term preservation, says UN under-secretary-general
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S Africa in July
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S.Africa in July

Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
Gazan dies of wounds death toll rises to 41
Gazan dies of wounds; death toll rises to 41

A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4

A 29-year-old gunman opened fire in Tennessee state

News

6.3-magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea
6 3-magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea

4.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Iran; injuries reported
4 2-magnitude earthquake shakes Iran injuries reported

Two Dead, Buildings Damaged by Indonesia Earthquake
Two Dead Buildings Damaged by Indonesia Earthquake

Iran-Iraq earthquake death toll rises above 600
Iran-Iraq earthquake death toll rises above 600

6.9 magnitude earthquake hits southern China
6 9 magnitude earthquake hits southern China

AFAD distributes aid to 250 quake-hit families in Iraq
AFAD distributes aid to 250 quake-hit families in Iraq

Nepal probes deadly air crash after runway confusion
Nepal probes deadly air crash after runway confusion

49 dead, 22 wounded in Nepal plane crash
49 dead 22 wounded in Nepal plane crash

Nepal ban on women migrants violates rights: UN
Nepal ban on women migrants violates rights UN

Voters in southern Nepal flock to 2nd round elections
Voters in southern Nepal flock to 2nd round elections

At least 31 dead in central Nepal bus accident
At least 31 dead in central Nepal bus accident

Nepalese pride pushes government to measure Everest
Nepalese pride pushes government to measure Everest






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 