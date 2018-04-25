New Kyrgyz government sworn in

World Bulletin / News Desk

The members of the new coalition government of Prime Minister Muhammedkaliy Abilgaziyev have been sworn in at the parliament on Wednesday.

The coalition government is formed by Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan (SDPK), Bir Bol and Respublika-Ata Jurt parties.

Prime Minister Muhammedkaliy Abilgaziyev along with 12 ministers and 4 committee chairmen took oath of their offices.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov at the parliament called on the government to not forget about its responsibilities for the state and the people.

"Oath is sacred, it is a heavy burden and has great responsibility [...] A person committed to the oath will never seek the path of corruption [...] Be faithful to your oath," Jeenbekov said.

Jeenbekov dismissed the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov’s government after members of the parliament passed a no-confidence motion against him.

Isakov, who is known to be close ally of former President Almazbek Atambayev, was criticized over economic failure and for appointing young members to the cabinet.