Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
04:02, 26 April 2018 Thursday
Europe
17:08, 25 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Detention of 2 Greek soldiers to continue
Detention of 2 Greek soldiers to continue

Turkish court orders continued detention of 2 Greek soldiers who strayed across the border in March  

World Bulletin / News Desk

A court in northwestern Turkey on Wednesday ordered the continued detention of two Greek soldiers who “inadvertently” strayed across the countries’ border last month.

The Edirne 2nd Criminal Court of Peace ruled against a petition by the soldiers’ lawyers to release them from remand.

The Greek soldiers were remanded into custody on March 2 for entering a prohibited military zone in Edirne, which borders Greece.

 



Related greek soldier
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

This is the second Palestinian journalist to have died by Israeli gunfire
Nepal s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild
Nepal’s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild 

Prime Minister Sharma Oli accepts that rebuilding after 2015 earthquake has remained sluggish
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W Bank abroad
Haniyeh vows anti-occupation rallies in W. Bank, abroad

At least 41 Gazans were killed in anti-occupation rallies since last month
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons
US 2 officers 1 civilian shot in Texas
US: 2 officers, 1 civilian shot in Texas

'Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served,' Texas governor says
Canada van driver charged with murder
Canada van driver charged with murder

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was not known to them before Monday's carnage in Canada's most populous city, which also left 15 people injured.
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

At least 41 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border since March 30
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks
Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks

Talks are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts

Plans to roll out an appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank
Trump's adviser led anti-Muslim think tank

John Bolton led Gatestone Institute from 2013 until he took his White House position earlier this month
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto killing 10
Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10

Attack ‘not part of a wider plot and there is no threat to national security’, says public safety minister
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state

That vote, scheduled to take place at about 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), would not end the nomination, but would put a negative recommendation in the hands of the closely-divided full Senate -- where his approval is not guaranteed.
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack
Uber rival Careem comes under cyber attack

The company said in a message to customers that the attack was detected on January 14, at a time when the app had 14 million users in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to the economic news website Arabian Business.
UN EU IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal
UN, EU, IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal

We hope everyone remains fully committed to implementation and long-term preservation, says UN under-secretary-general
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S Africa in July
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S.Africa in July

Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
Gazan dies of wounds death toll rises to 41
Gazan dies of wounds; death toll rises to 41

A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30

News

Objection to arrest of Greek soldiers rejected
Objection to arrest of Greek soldiers rejected

2 Greek soldiers remanded in northwestern Turkey
2 Greek soldiers remanded in northwestern Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 