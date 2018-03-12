Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Palestinian journalist succumbed to wounds sustained by Israeli shooting while covering anti-occupation rallies along border of the Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry.

Ahmed Abu Hussein, 24, was seriously injured by Israeli gunfire on April 13 as he was covering Palestinian protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation.

He was moved from Gaza to the West Bank for treatment before being admitted to an Israeli hospital due to his critical condition.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said Abu Hussein died at Tel HaShomel hospital.

Abu Hussein is working for Bisann, a Palestinian local news agency.

He is the second Palestinian journalist to have been martyred by Israeli gunfire while covering the anti-occupation protests on Gaza border.

Since March 30, Palestinians have been staging rallies along Gaza border demanding the return of refugees to their towns and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

At least 41 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured by Israeli gunfire since the protests began last month.

The rallies are part of a six-week protest that will culminate on May 15. That day will mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "Catastrophe".