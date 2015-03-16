Turkish Airlines, GE Aviation sign engine agreement

World Bulletin / News Desk
The GEnx-1B engines will power Turkish Airlines' 25 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, said a press release.
“The GEnx engine offers the optimum reliability, utilization and fuel efficiency of any engine on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and will properly suit Turkish Airlines’ needs as we continue to enhance our aircraft fleet with modern aircraft technologies,” said Ilker Ayci, chairman of the flag carrier.
Some 400 Turkish engineers helped design the GEnx engine in the country's technology and industry center Gebze, in the northwest Kocaeli province, and Turkish engine maker TUSAS currently produces around 40 GEnx components, highlighted the statement.
“Turkish Airlines’ order affirms the confidence that operators have in the reliability and performance of the GEnx engine, which is the most popular engine powering the B787 Dreamliner,” said Chaker Chahrour, VP global sales and marketing at GE Aviation.
More than 2,000 GEnx engines have been sold in less than 15 years, stressed the statement, touting their reliability, low fuel burn, and long range.
Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, currently has nearly 330 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes, and flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. Last year it carried 68.6 million passengers.
GE Aviation is a producer of jet and turboprop engines, components, integrated digital, avionics, electrical power and mechanical systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. It has over 2,500 employees in Turkey, where it has been investing for more than 70 years.
