German Chancellor Merkel backs Albania’s EU perspective

World Bulletin / News Desk

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Albania on Wednesday to strengthen rule of law and prevent corruption in order to convince EU member states to open membership talks with the Balkan country.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Albanian Premier Edi Rama in Berlin, Merkel said EU leaders will review Albania’s progress in reforms in the coming weeks.

“As you know European Commission recommended on April 17 the start of accession negotiations with Albania. We are going to discuss this at the European Council at the end of June,” she said.

Merkel praised Albania’s efforts to meet the conditions for starting membership talks with the EU.

She said Germany will continue to support reforms and their implementation to strengthen rule of law, fight against corruption and organised crime in Albania.